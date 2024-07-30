Key Takeaways Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is not free to play, with standard and deluxe editions available for purchase.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers won't have access, but PlayStation Plus members will receive the game on day one.

Crossplay will be supported for Quidditch Champions across all platforms, including Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Hogwarts is brimming with excitement as another Quidditch season arrives, but when you pick up PC and console game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions later this year, will it be free to play? Let's answer whether or not your wallet will be angry like the Monster Book of Monsters.

Quidditch Champions won't be free to play.

Will Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions be Free To Play?

As of the time of writing, there will be no free to play options for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. There are two versions you can buy: the standard edition ($29.99/£24.99) and the deluxe edition ($39.99/£34.99). Thankfully, it's cheaper than most games, but it does cost you money to get into this magic-themed sports game. Currently, no demo seems to be planned for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. If you decide to pre-order the game on any platform, you'll get the Firebolt Supreme broom skin.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on Xbox Game Pass?

At this point in time, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions won't be on Xbox Game Pass. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers can gain access to the game. It will be available to all subscribers, even including those with Essential, on day one (September 3). The first tier costs $9.99 monthly and lets you access online multiplayer and usually three games every month. In July 2024, for instance, PlayStation Plus Essential members got Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us. As long as you're subscribed to PlayStation Plus, you'll always have access to the games you've redeemed. By the way, the Firebolt Supreme broom skin will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers as well. It will be available as a download from the store.

Is Quidditch Champions Crossplay?

If you've bought the game through Steam or Xbox, you should know you can play with anyone, even those who got the game for free with their PlayStation Plus subscription. The official Q&A confirms there will be Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay. "Yes, the game supports cross-platform play between all our supported platforms," said the Q&A. "We also support cross progression, so no matter where you want to play, everything you earn goes with you." You can play through the game's single-player content in three player co-op or you can go online and play competitively together.

If you want to get a fellow Harry Potter fan Quidditch Champions as a holiday gift this year, you're in luck. The deluxe edition will be available as a physical edition starting November 8. The Q&A also confirmed there will be a Switch version arriving sometime this holiday from Portkey Games.