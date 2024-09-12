Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions featuring a split screen mode would make it perfect for a family or friendly gathering. Most multiplayer games nowadays rely mainly on online functionality, however. Is Quidditch Champions the same?

Can Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Use Split Screen?

As of the time of writing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions doesn't support any kind of local multiplayer. It is purely an online experience, unless you want to play solo against bots in each cup or as a friendly match. You'll also need to be online to access the game at all times, which isn't bloody brilliant at all. The funny thing is that the online functionality isn't the best either.

"Becoming the seeker can be shaky as you need precise inputs to follow the Golden Snitch properly," said our review. "In a 20-30 minute span, there were some connection issues as players flew into the walls of the arena and some were invisible; once you get a good game, however, it's clear sailing for the most part."

Family Games with Split Screen

There are some modern family games you can get that have split screen functionality. In fact, Lego Harry Potter lets you play with split-screen functionality at all times. There's a PS4 and Xbox One version you can play right now, but this series is also heading to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year as well with 4K functionality and other graphical enhancements.

Another lovely splitscreen game you can play on the PS5 and PC is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It's a wonderful 3D platformer, filled with charm and a bunch of outfits to unlock and wear. "The game is gushing with character and charm thanks to its wide array of imaginative levels," said our glowing review. "The transition to 3D platforming has allowed for more precise and varied gameplay, providing a solid level of fun for players of all ages."

Rocket League might be a good game for some split-screen action. This free-to-play sports game has you drive RC cars and try to score goals with them. It's like soccer/football but a lot more energetic and has much less overdramatic tripping. It's a shame that Quidditch Champions doesn't have splitscreen multiplayer, but at least there are plenty of other options out there for families and friends who want to play together while sitting on the couch.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions 3.0 /5 Take to the sky as one of the classic positions -- Chaser, Seeker, Keeper, or Beater -- each with their own unique play style. Soar into legendary Quidditch arenas, as well as maps that showcase never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.