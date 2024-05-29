Key Takeaways Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory isn't on Steam, only on Epic Games Store for now, making it difficult for Steam users.

Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on Steam would be a lovely musical detour for fans of the series on PC. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem so "Simple and Clean" as many would expect. Here's what we know about Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on Steam.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is only on the Epic Games Store currently.

Can We Play Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on Steam?

As of the time of writing, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is not getting a Steam release. There is currently no information regarding a launch on Valve's platform, despite all the other Kingdom Hearts games being announced for Steam.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory has a PC port currently available on the Epic Games Store. However, switching to the platform is challenging for Valve's fans, and many find it tough to make the program work with their Steam Deck. "Steam users can join Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy for the first time to play through two sensational KINGDOM HEARTS collections along with the critically acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), altogether delivering hundreds of hours of content across 10 magical experiences that make up the “Dark Seeker Saga," said the official press release. Once again, publisher Square Enix has given no official word on why Melody of Memory has been left out.

One reason could be music licensing, as some Disney songs like "Beauty and the Beast" and Hikaru Utada tracks such as "Sanctuary" are present within Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory.

Two Cool Additions to the Steam Versions of the Kingdom Hearts Games

Despite Melody of Memory missing Steam, for the time being, there are two improvements to look forward to, just for PC fans. The worlds in these games will be getting textural upgrades, so the details won't be blurred like the console versions. This will also apply for those who own these collections on the Epic Game Store. Additionally, Steam will be getting its own keyblade for its release of Kingdom Hearts 3. It's called Dead of Night and features a sleek black-and-white design. The crown-shaped blade also has white outlining which is a nice touch.

The future of the Kingdom Hearts series seems bright on Steam. Square Enix said in a recent financial report that it's shifting more to a multi-platform strategy. This means that future titles won't share the same fate as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI, which have struggled to meet sales expectations partly due to their exclusive status on PS5. To add some speculation, Epic Games Store exclusivity could also harm Square Enix in the long term.