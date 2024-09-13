Atlus’ next RPG, Metaphor: Refantazio, is looking to honor the studios’ past with Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. However, does it have any connection to them?

Is Metaphor: Refantazio Connected To Shin Megami Tensei/Persona?

As far as we know, Metaphor: Refantazio is separate from Shin Megami Tensei/Persona, sharing commonalities only in gameplay and art style. No narrative elements or references seem to be related to the series from what can be gathered so far. Even still, despite the team’s relation to Shin Megami Tensei/Persona, they are not the same studio and, therefore, are completely separate franchises.

However, there are a lot of similarities and connections with Metaphor: Refantazio to the Shin Megami Tensei/Persona franchises. As mentioned before, there are several key players from Shin Megami Tensei/Persona working on Metaphor: Refantazio. The most notable are the three key figures of Studio Zero, the team working on the new RPG: director Katsura Hashino, composer Shoji Meguro, and character designer Shigenori Soejima. All three of them are responsible for some of the series’ biggest installments, like Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne , Persona 3 , Persona 4, and Persona 5 .

In 2016, Hashino established his own studio for Atlus to create a new IP, at the time called Project Re:Fantasy. Meguro and Soejima joined Studio Zero for the new IP, which was later revealed to be Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Another key element is the gameplay and art style. Of course, it does make sense considering the team made those games. While it is in a fantasy setting and explores differing themes of exploration, politics, and reality, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to Atlus’ previous titles. The turn-based combat, from an outsider's perspective, can remind those of Persona 5 or Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne.

However, Metaphor: Refantazio replaces Demons and Personas with Archetypes, which bear more resemblance to Job Systems, seen in titles like Final Fantasy XIV , Visions of Mana, and Octopath Traveler . It does look to be a bit more simplified and more welcoming to those who may not have played titles with that mechanic in it, as the Archetypes will act as different classes with various strengths and weaknesses.

Does Metaphor: Refantazio Take Place Within Shin Megami Tensei/Persona?

With what we know so far, Metaphor: Refantazio will bear no narrative connection to Shin Megami Tensei/Persona. The title, as mentioned before, is a fantasy with magical elements and a different world. While Shin Megami Tensei in particular has delved more into fantasy than its spinoff series Persona, it wasn’t as full scale as Metaphor: Refantazio is planning on doing.

The closest title, narratively, that Metaphor: Refantazio might feel like when compared to Shin Megami Tensei/Persona is Shin Megami Tensei IV . IV took place in the Kingdom of Mikado, with a lot of themes of religion, royalty, and morality. Meanwhile, Metaphor: Refantazio is set to take place in the United Kingdom of Euchronia and tackles themes of royalty, individuality, and anxiety. While it remains to be seen if more things will be in common between the two titles, there are a lot more differences than there are similarities. Still, those who have played Shin Megami Tensei IV may find Metaphor: Refantazio more appealing in terms of its medieval setting and royal themes.

Metaphor: Refantazio stakes its claim on October 11 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.