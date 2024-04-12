Key Takeaways Sokka isn't planned for Fortnite, unlike other Team Avatar members.

You can unlock Korra through battle pass quests & her Avatar State costume.

Aang can be obtained in Fortnite with the purchase of the Elements Pass.

Team Avatar has arrived in Fortnite, but there seems to be one big absence. Our boomerang/sword-wielding hero Sokka isn't in Fortnite; will he be joining in a future update?

Can You Play As Sokka In Fortnite?

As of the time of writing, Sokka isn't planned to be a character in Fortnite. It's quite a mystery as almost all of Team Avatar's members are in the game, including Aang, Katara, Toph, and Zuko. Even Appa and Momo appear as a glider and backpack.

It would make sense, however, if Sokka is thrown in with his love interest Suki in another bundle down the line. Unfortunately, neither he or his girlfriend have been confirmed for Fortnite as of the time of writing. I also personally would love to see Azula, Tai Lee, and Mai in a triple pack as well as they all kick ass and have fantastic costume designs.

Heck, even a valued pack featuring the White Lotus members with their uniforms, such as King Boomi and Iroh would be pretty sweet. I guess it depends on how well the current Avatar characters sell.

What Other Avatar Content Is Available In Fortnite?

If you have the most recent battle pass, you can gain Korra if you finish all the Page 1 quests. Some of these tasks include emerging from water and damaging foes 2,000 health points before the second storm circle.

Furthermore, you can get her Avatar State costume by finishing the second page of quests, such as collecting or spending 1,500 bars and traveling 500m on the train.

You can play as Aang in Fortnite, but he's only available through the Elements Pass.

How To Get Aang In Fortnite

To unlock Aang in Fortnite, you must purchase the additional Elements Pass. Once this is done, he's immediately unlocked as a playable character.

Other than that, the Elements Pass provides plenty of awards if you finish these specific quests as well. Some of the rewards include the Four Elements Banner back bling, The Four Elements loading screen, a funny My Cabbages! emote, and the adorable Momo Messenger back bling. Strangely enough, Sokka's Space Sword is included, leading to the idea the character will join the likes of Lady Gaga, Batman, and Kratos on the battlefield eventually.

Some of the rewards in the Elements Pass are on the free path, but Aang is strictly unlocked by buying it. You have until May 3 at 2:00am ET to buy the Elements Pass and unlock everything from the Elements Pass.