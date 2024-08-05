Star Wars fans are about to set off on a brand-new intergalactic adventure with Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's Star Wars Outlaws. With Star Wars having a few games on Xbox Game Pass, many believe it will be on the subscription at launch. Sadly, while that won’t be the case yet, another service will have it, and in a big way.

A new venture into the Star Wars universe, Outlaws, created by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, will bring the studio’s signature open-world shooting into the legendary entertainment franchise. The story follows scoundrel Kay Vess, the battle-hardened robot BD-5 (nicknamed BD), and Kay's merqaal companion Nix as they try to pull off the biggest heist in the galaxy. Throughout the game, you’ll meet a variety of friendly and not-so-friendly faces across the galaxy and avoid the law. Star Wars Outlaws will feature five traversable planets, many gameplay styles like stealth and guns-blazing, and a number of dialogue choices that can affect the narrative and outcome.

The game is set to launch on August 30 on most current-gen consoles, which include PlayStation 5, Steam, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. Unfortunately, no Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One editions are in the works at the moment.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Game Pass?

As for Star Wars Outlaws being on Xbox Game Pass, as of writing, it will not be on the service at launch. However, the game will be available on Ubisoft+ Premium ($17.99/month). Furthermore, it will be the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, giving players Early Access and additional perks.

While not too new a service, Ubisoft+ is Ubisoft’s own streaming service that houses all of their games. Xbox owners can get Ubisoft+ Premium ($17.99/month), its highest tier, while PC players can get either Ubisoft+ Classics ($7.99/month) or Ubisoft+ Premium. For Premium, it includes all recent Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage , Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown , and Skull and Bones . The service will also have all future Ubisoft games, like the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows , available Day One on the service. On top of that, all of the games in the Premium tier are the biggest editions of the games, like Deluxe Editions and Premium Editions.

Those who choose to purchase Ubisoft+ Premium will get to play Star Wars Outlaws at launch. In fact, since it’ll be the game’s Ultimate Edition, subscribers will get to play the game three days early on August 27. So, not only do those who own Ubisoft+ Premium get to play Star Wars Outlaws early, but they also get access to the Season Pass and cosmetic packs in-game.

Will Star Wars Outlaws Go To Xbox Game Pass?

In terms of whether the game will go to Xbox Game Pass, it may be quite a while for it to be added. As Ubisoft has its own service now, it may not be inclined to put its big new title on a rival subscription anytime soon. However, there are a few Ubisoft games on Xbox Game Pass, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Rainbow Six Siege , and Far Cry 6 . So, while Star Wars Outlaws may not be on Xbox Game Pass in the foreseeable future, its inclusion isn’t too out of the question two or three years down the line.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 (and August 27 for Early Access) on PlayStation 5, Steam, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S. As mentioned before, Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers can play the Ultimate Editions of the game as part of their subscription. A link to their website can be found here.