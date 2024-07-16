Key Takeaways Stellar Blade is not a Soulslike but an action RPG, offering an easier difficulty level for accessibility.

The game features stunning visuals, intense action, and a positive reception from players.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can try a two-hour trial; challenging players can opt for a Skin Suit for added difficulty.

Stellar Blade excited gamers around the world earlier this year with its gorgeous visuals and bombastic action that would even make Bayonetta blush. However, some are apprehensive to play Stellar Blade because it looks like a Soulslike. Here's whether the game is a part of that ridiculously hard genre.

Stellar Blade has many similarities to a Soulslike like its combat and difficult bosses.

Should Stellar Blade be Considered a Soulslike?

Before we dive into the question, perhaps we should ask what a Soulslike is. The genre features brutally difficult gameplay that's dissected into strategic moves by the player for them to succeed. You lose all or the majority of your experience/currency if you die and you're sent to a checkpoint. Lastly—but there could be other elements as well— the storytelling is narrated through the environment, items in the surrounding area, and NPCs.

With all that in mind, Stellar Blade shouldn't be considered as a Soulslike. It has a plethora of cutscenes with nuanced characters, and you don't lose your experience when the main protagonist Eve dies. While some elements are borrowed from Soulslikes, like the difficult bosses and some environmental storytelling, Stellar Blade is solely an action RPG. It also has an easier difficulty for those who want to experience the story, making it more accessible than any FromSoftware title since the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. I personally prefer this approach to the action RPG genre. Giving people more of a choice about how to experience the game is a positive.

Stellar Blade is one of 2024's best games.

Is Stellar Blade Worth Picking Up?

Stellar Blade is arguably one of 2024's best games so far. The graphics are drop-dead stunning, the action is intense with parrying and dodging involved, and the story intrigues many who dive into this action RPG. While its depiction of some characters can be upsetting to certain audiences, the overall game has been received positively.

"Stellar Blade delivers masterclass gameplay, spectacular visuals and a compelling universe," said our review. "It no doubt will draw comparisons to Nier and its successor, but what Shift Up has done is improved upon the formula greatly in creating one of the best action games of the year."

Currently, if you have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, you can check out a two-hour trial of Stellar Blade. If you do find the game too easy after playing FromSoftware's challenging Souls series and Elden Ring, you can put on the Skin Suit for an added challenge. If you don't dig Stellar Blade, you could always try or replay Square Enix's Nier Automata.