Key Takeaways The First Descendant offers cross save functionality across PC, consoles, and Steam Deck.

Cross-play is confirmed for The First Descendant, allowing players to join friends on different platforms.

Many games, including Genshin Impact, Ubisoft titles, and Final Fantasy XIV, support cross-save features.

The First Descendant having cross save functionality would be fantastic as you could switch between the PC and console versions of the game. Other free-to-play games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite let you transfer your progress as long as you're logged into the right account. Here's everything we know about The First Descendent cross save.

The First Descendant does have cross save features.

Is The First Descendant Cross Save Compatible?

Cross-save is a feature that's expected in many modern games, and thankfully The First Descendant isn't any different. As long as you're logged into a Nexon account, your save will transfer between the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S systems. You can even play the game on a Steam Deck in a hotel room and then continue your progress when you're back home on the couch with a PS5. What makes it easier is that The First Descendant is free-to-play, so you don't need to buy the game on multiple platforms. However, keep in mind that the game's not officially Steam Deck verified.

Related NetEase Games, Marvel Games Announce Hero Shooter, Marvel Rivals NetEase Games and Marvel Games today announced Marvel Rivals, a competitive hero shooter that puts players in the shoes of Marvel's iconic characters.

It's good that the PS5 version works with cross save functionality. "The gunplay feels natural and using the DualSense results in an immersive impact when switching weapons as every major attack from a melee attack to a fast-paced semi-automatic shot to shotgun-style blasts with the sniper rifle from both close up and afar each feel different," said our preview on the game. The DualSense is a fantastic controller that gives you great haptic feedback and elevates the gaming experience.

Is The First Descendant Cross Play?

Publisher Nexon has confirmed that The First Descendant will be crossplay. All you'll need is a Nexon account attached to your PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, etc, and then invite your friends to the party once they're added. This will hopefully make the reportedly lengthy grind more manageable with multiple pals in your squad.

The Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack includes valuable Primogems.

Other Games That Support Cross-Save

If you love taking your experience on-the-go or moving from console to console, you may be happy to know that many games support cross-save in this age of gaming. Hoyoverse's lineup—including Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and recently Zenless Zone Zero— supports the feature. Ubisoft's games have also featured cross-save, as long as you're logged into an account for the French company. Some inclusions are the recent Assassin's Creed games, Far Cry 6, and multiplayer games, such as Rainbow Six Siege. This feature is also useful in the popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV, which just launched a new expansion.