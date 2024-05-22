Key Takeaways Undisputed won't be available on PS4, only on PC and newer consoles.

The upcoming boxing game Undisputed on PS4 would be exciting for sports games fans on previous generation hardware. Recent graphically intensive games, however, like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Final Fantasy XVI have skipped the platform.

Undisputed won't be available on PS4.

Can You Play Undisputed on PS4?

Get ready for a 1-2 punch because Undisputed isn't scheduled for a PS4 release. Instead, it will launch out of early access on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S systems on October 11, 2024.

This move will hopefully guarantee gorgeous visuals on current-gen systems rather than being hampered by earlier hardware. The developer Steel City Interactive could attempt to make a PS4 port in the future, but no word has been given as of the time of writing.

One game that saw a PS4 release after its current-gen launch is Hogwarts Legacy. It came out three months after the PS5 release on May 3, 2023. It then surprisingly made its Nintendo Switch debut on November 14 that year.

There are over 70 boxers in Undisputed.

Which Boxers Are In Undisputed?

Undisputed seems to be the ultimate boxing game as it stars legends like Muhammad Ali and two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. It will also feature female boxers, such as the current undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and former WBC female super lightweight title holder Jessica McCaskill. If you pre-order the game, you'll get the 1993 version of Roy Jones Jr. on your roster. It seems to be taking a book out of the WWE games' strategy.

Currently, there are over 70 fighters that comprise both new and old boxers throughout the sport's history. Additionally, there's a character creator mode, so you can put yourself in the game. It will likely be the closest thing we get to a Fight Night game before EA hopefully decides to revive it again.

The developer seems to be going all-in with this simulation-like experience. While boxing focuses a lot on each punch, Undisputed actually has a footwork mechanics system. The official website says there's a "Loose Movement modifier to help you get around the ring with ease." Also, there are 60 different punches in the game, letting you "punch from multiple angles and directions." You can even feint to set up a trap for your opponent.

Even real-life equipment has the correct branding on it. Empire Pro, Everlast, Rival, Cleto Reyes, and Adams Footwear are featured in the game, showing their brands proudly.