Key Takeaways WWE 2K24 lacks crossplay for now possibly due to other priorities like new match types and revamping MyGM mode.

Despite this, the game has been well-received with an 81% Metacritic score and exciting gameplay improvements.

Upcoming DLC packs for WWE 2K24 include wrestlers like Jade Cargill, Carlito, and WCW legends, with the Global Superstars Pack launching on September 20.

WWE 2K24 crossplay would be as fantastic as Cody Rhodes winning the title at WrestleMania 40. However, not everyone can finish their story the way they want, like The American Nightmare did. Here's what we know about the current state of WWE 2K24 crossplay functionality.

CM Punk is a DLC character for WWE 2K24.

Can You Play WWE 2K24 Crossplay With Your Friends?

As of the time of writing, WWE 2K24 crossplay functionality is currently not supported. This means PS5 players can't play with your wrestling buddies on Xbox systems or PC online. However, crossplay could be around during next year's release.

"I know that's something that fans would be excited about," said WWE 2K gameplay producer Bryan Williams to WCCFTech. "And it's something we're keen to do as well, but not for this year." As these games are made on a yearly basis, other key features are likely placed in priority over crossplay. WWE 2K24 has a revamped MyGM mode, new match types like Casket and Ambulance, and a massive wrestling roster of over 200.

Related WWE 2K24 Set Up For Greatest Success in Series History WWE 2K24 is set to deliver the best-playing WWE experience in modern history and our time with it reveals massive improvements.

Despite lacking crossplay for another year in a row, WWE 2K24 was a success with fans and critics alike. It has an 81% Metacritic score. We gave it a four out of five star review. "The showcase mode is among the best in series history and the in-ring action hasn't felt this good since WWE 2K19," said our review. In some ways, this is the best-playing game in the WWE 2K series thanks to the addition of so many different interactive attacks and the addition of super finishers and more move slots makes for more exciting matches across every mode.

The Dudley Boyz and Jade Cargill are all DLC characters in WWE 2K24.

Upcoming Wrestlers in WWE 2K24

Even though there's a stacked roster in WWE 2K24, more wrestlers are on the way via DLC. CM Punk was just added among the Dudley Boyz and other ECW stars in the first pack. The next that's due out on June 26 includes the Honky Tonk Man, Jimmy Hart, and randomly Post Malone. One of the most highly anticipated DLC packs, however, is the Global Superstars Pack. It has Carlito, the sure-to-be future Women's Champion, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, and Nia Jax, among others. The Global Superstars Pack launches on September 20.

The final DLC pack on November 15 includes WCW legends. It includes the following:

DDP

Lex Luger

The Iron Sheik

The Great Muta

Mr. Perfect

If you bought the Season Pass earlier this year, you'll get access to all of the DLC characters.