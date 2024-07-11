Key Takeaways Zenless Zone Zero uses gacha mechanics to unlock characters, potentially frustrating players.

Free pulls are available through daily rewards, events, and objectives to help players get desired characters.

Probability of getting high-tier characters like Ellen Joe is low at first, with guarantees after a certain number of pulls.

Zenless Zone Zero as a gacha game would be a huge turnoff for some players. After many years of Genshin Impact, some wallets may be tired of giving money to MiHoYo and its projects. Is Zenless Zone Zero yet another gacha title from the Chinese company?

Gacha games can frustrate many who want their favorite Zenless Zone Zero characters.

Do You Unlock Characters in Zenless Zone Zero Through Gacha Mechanics?

Those who hate gacha elements in their games won't be happy with Zenless Zone Zero. You'll unlock heroes and W-Engines through a gacha-based system in Zenless Zone Zero. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend money to get the characters you want. There are many ways to get free pulls in the game with daily check-in rewards, events, and objectives to complete. That journey to unlocking the heroes you desire in your party is part of the fun, but it's understandable how it can be frustrating for others. You could grind for hours just to get a character you already have received many, many times before.

Related How to Get Free Pulls in Zenless Zone Zero There are many ways to get free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero.

What are the Chances of Getting Featured Characters in Zenless Zone Zero?

As of the time of writing, players are trying to unlock the girl with a big tail Ellen Joe. Another agent Zhu Yuan is just around the corner. According to the game, the chances of getting an S-tier character like her is a minuscule 0.6%. Meanwhile, A-tier characters have a much higher 9.4% probability. However, your pulls can give guaranteed drops for S-tier and A-tier items (or characters), depending on how many you have performed. If you use 10 pulls at one time, you're guaranteed to get an A-tier drop.

Furthermore, the game states that you're guaranteed an S-tier character within 90 pulls. The probability of getting Ellen Joe, the featured character of the event, in this instance goes up to 50%. The other 50% applies to the other S-tier heroes of the game. They include:

Nekomata

Soldier 11

Koleda

Lycaon

Grace

Rina

It can be frustrating to deal with, but hopefully, you get the character you want (and probably deserve after all the grinding)

The Bayonetta games don't have gacha mechanics.

.

Games Like Zenless Zone Zero That Aren't Gacha

If you prefer a game with absolutely no gacha features, I don't blame you. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. If you're looking for an action game with a lot of flair, the Bayonetta series might be the way to go. It has intense battles, memorable set pieces, and bosses that will keep you on your toes. There are also the Devil May Cry games that focus a lot on combos, an intense atmosphere, and thrilling combat sequences. Either of these two games would do you well.