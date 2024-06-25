Key Takeaways Zenless Zone Zero multiplayer limited at launch but battle mode in development.

Zenless Zone Zero multiplayer would be a delight on PC, consoles, and mobile, especially with its more involved combat system than MiHoYo's other game, Genshin Impact. Currently, details have vague on the topic from the developer. Here's what we know so far.

Zenless Zone Zero has limited multiplayer modes at launch.

Can You Play Zenless Zone Zero Multiplayer?

As of the time of writing, Zenless Zone Zero multiplayer is supported by the publisher MiHoYo. Unfortunately, when the game launches on July 4 (happy independence!), the functionality will be limited. There will be an Arcade mode, which has some multiplayer features in it. Some of the mini-games will let you play with others online. However, a battle mode is in development. Hopefully, Zenless Zone Zero gets an open world to explore down the line as well.

“The multiplayer battle mode is already under development.” Zenless Zone Zero producer Zhenyu Li said to MMORPG. “I hope players can look forward to this mode in the future version updates.” As the game proceeds to be updated, more multiplayer features will likely be added to Zenless Zone Zero. Currently, treat this gacha game as mostly a single-player experience.

Will Zenless Zone Zero Come to Switch and Xbox Systems?

When July 4 rolls around, Zenless Zone Zero will be heading to PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 systems. Unfortunately, Switch and Xbox owners will be missing out on this MiHoYo game like past efforts from the Chinese studio. Switch owners have been waiting for the announced Genshin Impact port for many years now.

Despite the game not launching on these platforms from day one, there's a possibility it'll arrive in some shape or form in the future. "They're working to bring ZZZ to Nintendo Switch and Xbox too, though Li framed ZZZ's arrival on these platforms as a hope and not something quite set in stone," said IGN after speaking to Li in a media event. Basically, keep your fingers crossed and hope the game one day heads to these platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play but beware.

Is Zenless Zone Zero Free to Play?

Thankfully, Zenless Zone Zero is free to play if you want to see how the game runs on a PC or your phone. With how intense the combat will be and how impressive the graphics are, it may stretch your hardware to its limits. Keep in mind that there will be many microtransactions in the game if Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are anything to go by. There will be characters to unlock through the luck-based gacha system, which has you spending in-game money you earn or through real cash.