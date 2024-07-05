Key Takeaways Zenless Zone Zero not available on PS4; playable on PS5, PC, and mobile platforms.

No official plans for porting to other systems like Xbox; potential PS4 port possible in future.

Xbox lacks MiHoYo games; bringing titles to Series systems could attract new players.

Zenless Zone Zero on PS4 would open the game up to many players around the world who haven't transitioned to the next console. MiHoYo, who developed Zenless Zone Zero, also has Genshin Impact, which is still playable on the last-gen system. Here's what we know about this game on the PS4.

A Zenless Zone Zero PS4 port doesn't exist.

Can You Play a Zenless Zone Zero PS4 Port?

The free-to-play action game Zenless Zone Zero is currently not available on the PS4. It can only be played on PS5, PC, and mobile platforms. No official word has been given by the publisher about a possible PS4 launch in the future. MiHoYo's other game Honkai Star Rail has also failed to make an appearance on PS4, despite the system's massive player base of over 117 million, according to Statista. It is an ageing system, however, so perhaps that number has dwindled too much as many have transitioned to the PS5. On the other hand, Sony reported (via Ars Technica) that 49 million users still play with their PS4 monthly.

Zenless Zone Zero isn't planned for Xbox systems yet.

Is Zenless Zone Zero Coming to Other Platforms Like Xbox?

So far, there are no official plans to port Zenless Zone Zero to other systems yet. Producer Zhenyu Li has said there may be interest, despite this. "At the beginning of the project, we had all come to an agreement that this game is 'more than a mobile game' and 'more than a PC game,' so we do hope that players on different platforms can get access to it and like this game," said Li to TechRaptor in September 2023. "Therefore, regarding this issue, please stay tuned for more updates in the future." A PS4 port may come in the future if we're lucky.

Xbox has not yet received a MiHoYo game of any kind. so if you upgraded from a PS4 to an Xbox Series console, you may out of luck as well. Hopefully, Xbox can convince the juggernaut Chinese developer to bring their beloved games over to Series systems. It would bring a lot of new players into their free-to-play titles. After the more in-depth combat systems of Zenless Zone Zero and Wuthering Waves, Genshin may need to attract new players to its world and characters. It lost my sister after she played the game for years.

Action RPGs on PS4

If you're starving for action RPGs on PS4, thankfully there are many you may have missed. Nier Automata is a fantastic action game with an intriguing storyline lying underneath it. In addition, there's the stellar Devil May Cry 5, which many have compared Zenless Zone Zero to.