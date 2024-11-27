PlayStation today revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2024 that all subscriber tiers can download and play.

The last month of 2024 is nearly upon us, which means one final helping of monthly titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers. For December, subscribers will be able to download a colorful co-op adventure, a dark strategy game that pits you against the perfect organism, and a creature collector. In addition, they also revealed some PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebrations coming to PlayStation Plus, including a tantalizing reveal of some of the classic titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics catalog.

It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent, and Temtem are your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2024. You'll be able to claim them starting Tuesday, December 3 until Monday, January 6. At that point, these titles will be replaced with January 2025's monthly games.

It Takes Two (PS5 and PS4) is a co-op title where players take on the roles of Cody and May, two humans who are magically turned into dolls. Forced to work together, the duo must cooperate to solve puzzles, survive, and ultimately heal their fractured relationship. Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5 and PS4) is a real-time strategy game that pits your squad of colonial marines against the deadly Xenomorphs, Weyland-Yutani operatives, and new, horrifying creatures. Finally, Temtem (PS5) is a creature collector game where you create your own Temtem tamer and explore the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago discovering new Temtem, battling other tamers, and dashing the villainous Clan Belsoto's plans.

The arrival of these titles means November's will soon leave. You'll have until December 2 to snag Hot Wheels Unleased 2 - Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note Killer Within.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Celebrations

The celebrations continue on PlayStation Plus throughout December. While PlayStation is withholding some info, especially when it comes to what to expect from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Premium lineups, they did give us some insight into what's coming. Starting December 3, PlayStation Plus Premium members can enjoy a game trial for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II. This will allow subscribers to try out the finished game before purchasing it. Save progress between the trial and full game carries over. Meanwhile, PlayStation confirmed that some beloved PlayStation classics will join the Premium lineup later this month. These include Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy.

Other celebrations include a free online multiplayer weekend (December 6-8), an eSports tournament featuring the likes of EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Madden NFL 25, College Football 25, UFC 5, MLB The Show 24 and Guilty Gear Strive (December 6-8), and sweepstakes to win a 30-month PlayStation Plus Premium membership (December 10-23).

Be sure to check back later this month for additional activities and details about December's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Premium lineups.