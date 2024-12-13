It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios has revealed its new game Split Fiction during The Game Awards this year. It is an all-new co-op adventure that takes place between sci-fi and fantasy worlds, adding unique gameplay opportunities. At one point in the game, you're both controlling dragons in one exciting scene.

Split Fiction Brings Back Hazelight's Signature Co-op Gameplay

Split Fiction is once again bringing Hazelight's signature co-op gameplay stylings, and like their last few games, only one person needs to pay for the game. This is because you need two people at all times playing Split Fiction with the awesome friend's pass. “Because Mio and Zoe jump back and forth between sci-fi and fantasy worlds, we’ve been able to do some really wild things with gameplay and storytelling," said Josef Fares, the Founder of Hazelight Studios, in the press release. "This is definitely our most epic co-op adventure yet.”

We'll be able to explore both sci-fi and fantasy worlds as the two characters become trapped in their own storylines. They need to escape after being hooked up to a machine that is designed to steal their ideas. As Mio and Zoe, we must get out of this mess by "[Escaping] a sun that’s going supernova, [challenging] a monkey to a dance battle, [trying] out some cool hoverboard tricks, [fighting] an evil kitty and [riding] everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark," according to the press release. According to EA, "surprising challenges await players at every turn."

The Friend's Pass from prior games has also been upgraded as EA has confirmed that Split Fiction will be crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam users. Neat.

It Takes Two was Incredible

It Takes Two has been able to sell more than 20 million copies since its launch in 2021. It succeeded in telling an intriguing story about two parents who have lost love for each other and trying to get back to their daughter, despite being turned into toys. It won The Game Awards' 2021 Game of the Year. We've called it one of the Best Cozy Games on the PS5. It Takes Two is a part of the PlayStation Plus lineup for this month.

Hazelight Studios also developed the fantastic A Way Out that additionally features the friend's pass system.

"It merges a grand platforming adventure with sublime co-op play through a blend of perfectly-crafted challenges and jaw-dropping levels and setpieces that you need to share with someone close to you," said our review. "It's a triumph in almost every area, with such a wide range of expertly-executed ideas and gameplay concepts that it deserves to be called a true passion project in almost every sense of the word." Our sister site GameRant also called it "one of the absolute best co-op video games ever made." Hopefully, Split Fiction matches the love that It Takes Two received.