Josef Fares and his team at Hazelight Studios are teasing its next big outing. On X, the duo went back and forth with a brief exchange that hints toward the reveal of the developer's next cooperative IP.

Hazelight Studios' most recent project was the cooperative couples therapy adventure, It Takes Two. The game was beloved upon its release in March 2021. By February 2023, it would go on to sell over 10 million copies. Just a few days ago, Hazelight confirmed that the title is still prospering, announcing that the game had crossed the 20 million copies sold threshold.

Prior to It Takes Two, Hazelight developed another cooperative narrative game in A Way Out. The jailbreak adventure didn't quite have the same pedigree of high review scores that It Takes Two cherished, but it was well regarded nonetheless. With the studio thriving in the cooperative genre, it's not surprising that whatever this new IP turns out to be it will be cooperatively focused.

New IP, Who Dis?

Internet sleuths have a bit to work with thanks to Fares and Hazelight's teases. Fares dropped the initial tweet in the exchange, stating the game "is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N." Hazelight Studios would then respond with the following:

There's much more to go on here. The image offers up a few sticky notes that provide hints about the new IP. The upper left-hand corner confirms co-op with some superlatives thrown in. Below that sticky is a trio of boxes that could be theorized as potential couch co-op split screen options. And there's a third in the bottom right of the image that may be a coded clue of some sort.

In the upper right of the image, we see what appear to be steps with the names of Mio and Zoe alternating. Fans are speculating that these could be the names of the new IP's two lead characters. And in the bottom left, there are stacked pillars of some sort that may correlate to more platforming heading our way.

It Takes Two had its initial announcement via Fares at EA Play in June 2020. It would be a while before we saw gameplay, but that debut took place at The Game Awards in December of 2021. Because of Fares' affinity for The Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley, fans are speculating that we'll get our first look at this Hazelight IP at this year's The Game Awards in December.