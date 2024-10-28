Jackbox Games is adapting one of its popular games, Fakin' It, to a tabletop space. It will revolve around cards instead of a TV screen and phones.

Jackbox Releases Its First Tabletop Game

This card game versions of Fakin' It and its mature-rated Fakin' It All Night Long is launching via Amazon on November 1. If you haven't played these games before, it's a social deduction game that has one player lie while the others truthfully answer tasks and prompts given to them. The other players then have to figure out who the liar is. These two card games will be Jackbox Games' first IRL tabletop release.

Fakin' It by itself is made up of 300 cards and costs $19.99 USD. Meanwhile, Fakin' It All Night Long has 150 task cards and costs $9.99 USD. The game will revolve around 3-6 players and 3-8 players for the expansion. The game involves raising your hand up or down, raising a certain number of fingers between 1-10, pointing towards yourself or other players, making facial impressions, and answering the question out loud in a truthful manner.

"Be a master of deception when you're called out as the Faker, and a keen sleuth to uncover who among your friends is faking it," says Jackbox Games on its blog. The Fakin' It All Night Long expansion includes prompts for those 17 and over with "spicier" situations.

"There are a lot of laughs to be had with Fakin' It All Night Long, and the way it incorporates more real-life elements helps it stand out from the usual Jackbox party games," said our sister site Game Rant's review of the video game version. "The downside to it is that as an actual "game" it doesn't really work because it's borderline impossible to not figure out who the Faker is within the three allotted rounds."

Earlier this year, Jackbox Games launched its first mature-rated party pack. It included Dirty Drawful, a new game called Let Me Finish, and of course Fakin' It All Night Long, an M-rated version of the Jackbox Party Pack 3 title.

Other Video Games That Received a Board Game Adaptation

This isn't the first time a video game has received a tabletop adaptation. God of War has also received a card game. It has received an impressive 4.6/5 star review on Amazon. In this version of Kratos' adventures, players work together in a co-op environment, completing quests and defeating Nordic monsters. We've also received an adaptation for one of the best farming games Stardew Valley.