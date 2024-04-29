Key Takeaways Jackbox Games announced the Jackbox Naughty Pack with three M-rated party titles later this year.

Chicago-based Jackbox Games has announced the Jackbox Naughty Pack, which comes with three M-rated party titles later this year. It was announced during Xbox's ID@Xbox Showcase Monday.

The Jackbox Naughty Pack has three frisky games rather than the standard five.

A New Kind of Party

There will be "an intimate pack of three games that are sure to have you laughing and maybe even sweating just a little, coming out later this year," said the official press release. "We will be revealing more details this summer, but for now, we can tell you that this will be Jackbox’s first M (Mature 17+) rated game, full of spicy surprises and maybe even some familiar faces." It will certainly be interesting to find out how they'll demo this game at a public event like PAX this year.

Past Jackbox Party Packs have allowed its fans to create racy remarks on Quiplash or pictures of certain sexual organs to be drawn on shirts. Now, Jackbox Games is going all on in on the mature fun. "We heard what some of you were doing with our games," said the press release. "And we thought, sure, why not?"

So far, the Chicago studio hasn't announced which games will be included in this Jackbox Naughty Pack. All we have is a 34-second teaser trailer. We'll find out more during the summer, but it certainly has our interest. Perhaps Monster Seeking Monster could get a naughtier sequel? We're shaken and stirred to see what happens.

What Are Jackbox Games?

The Jackbox Party Pack games are accessible to many people in your friend and family group (maybe not for the Naughty Pack this time). That's because the phone is the controller as you interact with the touch screen. It could be trivia-based like Trivia Murder Party, in which you're trying to survive against your opponents, or it could be Tee-KO, in which you're drawing the funniest design and phrase (which you can buy and wear). There are currently ten packs of five you can buy. However, the Jackbox Naughty Pack will be the first only for M-rated audiences. It will be interesting how this game performs and if it will catch onto Twitch.

"The Jackbox Party Pack is a must-buy for anyone who has a large group of friends and a silly sense of humor," said our review for the original set of five. "Nearly every game here requires the use of a second screen, so be sure to have your phones charged and/or a couple of laptops running in order to properly play the game."