Key Takeaways Get ready for some mature fun with the Jackbox Naughty Pack, featuring Fakin' It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish.

The games in the pack offer a new level of adult humor and interaction, perfect for a night of laughs and good times with friends.

For only $21.69, the Naughty Pack will be available in multiple languages and accessible through phones for a unique gaming experience.

The Jackbox Naughty Pack, a collection of three mature-rated games, is releasing on September 12 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will include Fakin’ It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful and Let Me Finish, which are all intended for adults, not the whole family like past Jackbox titles.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jackbox Gets Steamy

The next Jackbox Games bundle is coming up in just a few weeks, and two of the three titles will be M-rated versions of prior games. Fakin' It All Night Long is based on finding the liar of the group, who is given a different prompt than everyone else. The fun is trying to outwit everyone around you, despite your prompt usually sounding out of place. Unlike the past version of Fakin' It, there will be a remote play mode, making communicating with players online easier.

Dirty Drawful sounds just like the title suggests. Everyone is given a dirty prompt on their phones and then everyone in the room has to guess what it is. What adds another layer to this game, however, is that people place lies into the game that others can get confused by. The real answer then appears and gives players more points if they guess the prompt correctly.

Lastly, is the completely new game, Let Me Finish. It's a presentation game that has you discuss odd M-rated conversations like "How does this avocado get aroused?" One example in the official trailer has a bunch of sausages on the screen and asks, "Which of these meats is your daddy?" It sounds like an odd game that might be hit or miss during your M-rated party. Hopefully, this trio of games feel different enough to the other Party Packs to make them unique.

Let Me Finish is the only completely new game in The Jackbox Naughty Pack.

A Nice Price for the Naughty Pack

When The Jackbox Naughty Pack launches on September 12, it will be available for $21.69 or €21.69. This nice game will also be available in the following languages: English, Castlian and Latin American Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

If you're unaware of how Jackbox party games work, anyone can join in by connecting their phone to Jackbox.tv and entering a code. Rather than using a controller, the phone is a more accessible way for everyone to get into the action. The result is usually a bunch of laughs and great fun with your friends.

"While the use of another device seems odd at first, the games are all well optimized for a variety of devices and that's impressive," said our review for the original Party Pack. "They're also a lot of fun to play, especially a couple of beers into things."