Indie boxing game Undisputed is adding internet-famed Jake Paul to the roster sometime next week. Three outfits will be included with his DLC inclusion in the game for PC and consoles.

Jake Paul Has His Gloves Up in Undisputed

Jake 'El Gallo de Dorado' Paul is joining Undisputed when his DLC launches on December 12 alongside The Problem Child Pack. The other boxers in the pack include the following:

Marco Antonio Barrera

Erik Morales

Juan Manuel Márquez

James 'Buster' Douglas

Otto Wallin

Zhilei Zhang

Each of the fighters come with an alternate outfit you can use in fights. Alternate outfits for Deontay Wilder, Roy Jones Jr., Sunny Edwards, Terence Crawford, Vasilii Lomachenko and Seniesa Estrada are also on the way.

Back to Jake Paul, the press release confirms that developer Steel City Interactive had a full motion capture of Jake Paul. It says that this results "in a lifelike appearance with precision perfect punches, defence and footwork." His "flamboyant attire" is also featured in Undisputed.

“I’ve been breaking barriers and making history in real life, so it’s only fitting that I bring the same energy to Undisputed," said Paul for the press release. "This isn’t just about being in a video game; it’s about inspiring a new generation of fans to step into the ring – virtually and in real life."

“Jake’s influence on modern boxing is undeniable," said Ash Habib, the Founder and CEO of the Sheffield-based developer. "His meteoric rise has introduced a whole new generation to the sport, especially those who have followed him from a YouTube phenomenon to a legitimate boxing contender."

Jake Paul will soon be playable in Undisputed.

Free Content is Also Coming

Undisputed players can also expect a few free updates to the game. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are getting two new 'Ring of Fire' outfits, in celebration of their fight on December 21, 2024. Addiionally, new venues, knockout animations, and more have been added. The up and down movement in weight class for the Career Mode has also been altered.

Steel City Interactive in the press release says to expect more content down the line. "This debut DLC represents the first of numerous planned content drops comprising of free, paid and game enhancements," the company said. This comes after an unfortunate launch of the game and a Mixed response from Steam users.

Steel City Interactive currently hires 34 people and has been in partnerships with a bunch of boxing companies including the WBC, Ring Magazine, and more. The developer's dream was to make the "first major, new boxing game in over a decade," and it seems to have succeeded Undisputed has sold over one million copies as of October 2024. Unfortunately, the game isn't on PS4. You can currently play as Jake's brother Logan in WWE 2K24.