Polyphony Digital has revealed its January 2025 update for Gran Turismo 7, which will once again be free. These updates have continued for years dating back to Gran Turismo Sport. Coming in at Update 1.55, players can expect four new cars along with three new events, a new Extra Menu and the expansion of the Sophy AI agent to have more races to compete in. Players will gain access to this update starting on January 29 at 10 PM PST. You can check out the trailer below for Update 1.55 that will also include "Chromatic Drive" as a new featured Curation in Scapes.

An EV, SUV, Hot Hatch and a Formula Car

Highlighting the four new cars is the Gran Turismo F3500-A, which is inspired by classic Formula One cars from the 1990s. There are modern version of Formula Cars in the game from Honda and Toyota, but this is the classic Formula Car the series started off with. The next car is a classic Japanese hot hatch with the Honda Civic SI Extra (EF) '87. While not a CRX and also not knowing the details of this specific model, this generation was the first Honda engine to introduce VTEC to the world. One of these models featured 158 HP at 7,600 RPM and for a car that was this light, that's a lot.

While not a CRX and also not knowing the details of this specific model, this generation was the first Honda engine to introduce VTEC to the world.

Related Gran Turismo 7 November Update Adds Five Cars The November update for Gran Turismo 7 has officially been revealed and will be available on November 21 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Hyundai and Gran Turismo seemingly have a deal going as there's finally a brand new model year car introduced to the game. The 2024 Hyundai IONIC 5 N is an EV many have seen on the streets with its unique hatchback design. The N version features 641 horsepower and limitless torque. The final car being added is the grocery-getter for all mothers out there. The 2018 Toyota C-HR S might not be a van, but it's another strange addition as this car is only rated 0-60 in 11 seconds and has under 200 horsepower. These cars may be added, but these will require purchase with in-game currency. There's also a good chance the Formula Car will be extremely expensive in the Legend Cars sections of the game.

Close

The Rest of the Additions

Extra Menu No. 43 will be included which focuses on the Group C Collection (Collector Level 47 and above). These will be more vintage prototype vehicles that typically have to be purchased through the Legends Cars section. Three new events are coming to World Circuits with the Sunday Cup getting Kyoto Driving Park - Miyabi, the Japanese FF Challenge 450 getting Sardegna - Road Track - C and the World Touring Car 600 getting Interlagos. Sophy will also be added to Interlagos and Mount Panorama, which is the special AI to race against.