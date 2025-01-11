Jar Jar Binks is a new playable character for the modern remaster of Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles with a spear equipped and his goofy run included. If this inclusion isn't a detractor, the game launches on January 23 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A Maligned Character Added to the Roster

This is not April Fools' Day, Jar Jar Binks will indeed be one of the many characters included in Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles. While the Gungan isn't a Jedi, he utilizes his skills with a spear against his foes and can somehow force jump like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Plo Koon. This strange inclusion may have been even better if the developer Aspyr tried to make a Darth Jar Jar, like some Star Wars fan theorists, like Vincent Vendetta, believe was the original direction for the character. This alternate take on the character was also showcased in Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

The characters that will be showcased in Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles include the likes of:

Mace Windu

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Qui-Gon Jinn

Adi Gallia

Plo Koon

Queen Amidala

Captain Quarsh Panaka

Ki-Adi-Mundi

Darth Maul

Jar Jar Binks

Weequay

Pilot Droid

Destroyer Droid

Tusken Raider

Loader Droid

A Classic Returning to Modern Systems

The definitive version of Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is launching 25 years after its initial launch in 2000. It will have 13 characters unlocked from the very beginning, all the levels unlocked, and both versus and training modes that were available in later releases of the original game, which the PS1 didn't have. You'll also be able to play two-player couch co-op and activate arcade cheats and power-ups. There are bonus levels to access too, adding more time to your playthrough.

In response to the new trailer, a fan in the comments has remembered a key sound that plays during the game. "The Yoda giggle when you grab a power-up has lived rent-free in my head for 25 years," said Barnman2205 on YouTube.

