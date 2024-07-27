You’ve heard the news — Jeff the Land Shark and Thor have splashed into the world of Marvel Rivals. Originally revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic Con earlier this week, these new characters were introduced in a patch early Saturday morning. If you’re curious about their abilities and profiles, look no further.

Jeff the Land Shark (Jeff)

Overview:

Class: Strategist

Difficulty: 2/5

Background: Most land sharks are vicious creatures of the deep... but not Jeff! This adorable and mischievous little land shark brings splashes of joy and healing to every battle. But if the tide turns, Jeff can morph into a voracious beast, swallowing an army of foes in one giant gulp!

Lore:

What's more huggable than a puppy, but hungrier than a great white? It's Jeff! This baby land shark may be one of the most unusual and adorable creatures to ever waddle his way out of the ocean. But anyone who's ever crossed Jeff's path can tell you that behind his sweet little bark is one nasty bite! After getting captured and displayed as a curiosity at the Collector's Theme Park, Jeff broke free when the Timestream Entanglement scrambled reality. Now's his chance to prove he's a hero, one chomp at a time!

Abilities:

Normal Attack: Joyful Splash: Unleash a healing splash. Aqua Burst: Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range.

Abilities: It's Jeff!: Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward. Hide and Seek: Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a Movement Boost and the wall-crawl ability. Healing Bubble: Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by that ally. Oblivious Cuteness: Reduce damage taken from critical strikes.

Team-Up Abilities: Frozen Spitball: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will. New Friends: Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.

Combo: Suggested Combo: Dive into the scene with Hide and Seek, sustain the team with Joyful Splash or Healing Bubble, and deal damage with Aqua Burst. Unleash It's Jeff! to swallow enemies and allies alike, then strategically spit them out to shift the tides of battle.



Thor (Thor Odinson)

Overview:

Class: Vanguard

Difficulty: 2/5

Background: The son of Odin taps into his divine power to call forth thunder and lightning, raining down relentless fury upon his enemies. With his mighty hammer Mjolnir in hand, Thor effortlessly asserts his dominance on the field of combat.

Lore:

Prince of Asgard and God of Thunder, Thor Odinson is one of the bravest warriors the cosmos has ever known. With his enchanted hammer in hand, Thor summons the full fury of the storm to smite his foes... but only if he proves himself worthy of Mjolnir's might. Alas, Thor has suffered greatly since the Timestream Entanglement. When the All-Father was forced to enter his regenerative Odinsleep, Thor and his brother Loki battled for the throne. Through deceit and trickery, Loki bested his brother, exiling Thor to a distant and dangerous timeline.

Abilities: