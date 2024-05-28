Key Takeaways Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash DLC 1 "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" and free update available on May 30.

DLC includes new scenarios, outfits, playable characters like Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, and more.

Future DLC will adapt the "Shibuya Incident Arc," recently done in the anime, teasing new characters.

Domain expansion: Downloadable Content! Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, released in February, will get its first round of DLC alongside a free update in just a few days.

The Bandai Namco 3D fighting game based on the mega-popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, Cursed Clash released a video detailing their DLC 1 ("Hidden Inventory/Premature Death") and the free update, which becomes available on May 30. The new content includes new scenarios, outfits, playable characters, and more. To end it off, a tease at the end of the trailer revealed that future DLC will adapt the “Shibuya Incident Arc”, which was just done in the anime to critical acclaim. No release date was given for the next DLC.

Special Delivery

With the new update, players will be able to purchase the new downloadable content, “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death”, which includes a new scenario covering the story from Jujutsu Kaisen's season two of the anime, as well as outfits and customization items. To add to that, three new playable characters are added to the roster: Satoru Gojo (Student), Suguru Geto (Student), and assassin Toji Fushiguro.

Furthermore, a free update will be available for players that includes additional maps, outfits, offline co-op, and enemies. In the update, two new fighters are also joining the roster: twin sister to Maki, Mai Zen’in, and broom-user Momo Nishimiya. A full list of additions can be seen below.

Jujutsu Kaisen DLC 1 ("Hidden Inventory/Premature Death"):

Additional scenario

“Hidden Inventory/Premature Death”

Additional outfits (with 4 color variations)

Satoru Gojo (Student) | Okinawa Getup

Suguru Geto (Student) | Okinawa Getup

Toji Fushiguro | Clothes

Satoru Gojo (Student) | Suit

Suguru Geto (Student) | Suit

Additional customization items

Title

Nickname

Menu Customization (“Hidden Inventory/Premature Death”)

Emblem

Plate

Additional playable characters

Satoru Gojo (Student) x 4 color variations

Suguru Geto (Student) x 4 color variations

Toji Fushiguro x 4 color variations

Additional Maps

Star Religious Group Headquarters

Tombs of the Star, Main Hall

Additional Outfits

Mai Zen’in | Jujutsu High Uniform B x 4 color variations

Offline Co-op | Addition of Enemies

Satoru Gojo (Student)

Suguru Geto (Student)

Toji Fushiguro

Mai Zen’in

Momo Nishimiya

Additional Playable Characters

Mai Zen’in x 4 color variations

Momo Nishimiya x 4 color variations

As mentioned before, the next DLC, coming soon, for the title will adapt the fan-favorite “Shibuya Incident Arc”. With it, three more new characters will join the roster alongside fighters like Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, and Gojo, just to name a few. Fans of the series will no doubt be clamoring to know who else the final combatants may be, but it’s easy to suggest them being a part of the arc. Perhaps it’ll be Choso? Maybe Mechamaru? We will just have to wait and see.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is available to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.