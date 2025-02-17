Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is an action-packed RPG based on the popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Players will step into the shoes of a Jujutsu Sorcerer, facing off against dangerous cursed spirits and uncovering hidden secrets. As they progress, they can summon and collect powerful characters from the anime, strengthen their skills, and dive into a deep storyline that explores the world of curses and sorcery.

All Codes For Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/17

JJKPPNAVER - Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training.

- Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training. JJKPPSPRING - Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training.

- Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training. JJKPPJoyAhead - Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training.

- Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training. Hello2025 - Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket.

- Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket. JJKPPSTART - Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training.

- Enter this code to get rewards such as AP Supplementary Pack, Cubes, JP, and Beacon of Training. JJK777 - Enter this code to get Beacon of Training x20,000.

- Enter this code to get Beacon of Training x20,000. JJKGIFT - Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack x1.

- Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack x1. NEWYEAR - Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and x100k Beacon of Training.

- Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and x100k Beacon of Training. JJKPPWINTER - Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket.

- Enter this code to get AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket. JJKPPGIFT2024 - Enter this code to get x1 AP Supplementary Pack and x2 Gacha Tickets.

- Enter this code to get x1 AP Supplementary Pack and x2 Gacha Tickets. JJK2024 - Enter this code to get Cube x300.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade on your Mobile Device Press the Menu button, then press Code. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click OK. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.