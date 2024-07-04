Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio to be showcased at Anime Expo on July 5, featuring director Katsura Hashino and character designer Shigenori Soejima.

ATLUS’ newest IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio is just around the corner. Fortunately, it won’t be too long before we hear more, as the company has announced a new special showcase for the title coming July 5. This also correlates with its big appearance at this year’s Anime Expo.

As mentioned above, the newest turn-based action RPG from Persona series veterans, will make an appearance at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA. A panel, called “ATLUS Presents: The World of Metaphor: ReFantazio Featuring Katsura Hashino & Shigenori Soejima” will be held at the event on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. CET. at Petree Hall. The two guests, director Katsura Hashino and character designer Shigenori Soejima, are the Anime Expo Guests of Honor and will be open for signings at given times, as well as play booths for Metaphor for fans to play. The panel will have new information regarding the game, as well as some behind-the-scenes content on its development. Unfortunately, the panel itself will not be live-streamed, so those who want to know what’ll be there will have to attend it in person. However, it’s not all bad news for those hungry for some Metaphor.

At 8 p.m. PT/ 11 p.m. ET/ 5 a.m. CET, ATLUS, on their Official ATLUS West YouTube channel, will live stream a new showcase, focused on story, for Metaphor: ReFantazio. Going by the title “Metaphor: ReFantazio ‘ATLUS Exclusive’ Showcase - Story”, it’ll be the third one, as the first one aired on April 22 and the second on June 7. As said before, the showcase will focus on the narrative of Metaphor: ReFanazio, as well as the characters we’ll meet and interact with on our quest. If it's like the other ones, the estimated runtime will be around 20-25 minutes. The link to the showcase on YouTube will be available here.

A Fairly New Fairy Tale

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP from Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino alongside frequent collaborators from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The game’s story is set to follow a nameless Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the “Royal Tournament.” They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods over a six-month deadline, which happens in-game.

They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods over a six-month deadline, which happens in-game.

Despite the same people, Metaphor: ReFantazio differs from other ATLUS franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona with its new hybrid form of battle gameplay. In this title, players can switch between real-time action and turn-based combat. As the game involves dungeon exploring, the real-time action, called “Fast”, gives players a way to efficiently tackle low-level enemies in different ways, depending on the equipped Archetype (basically a Persona/Demon), without going into full combat via simple commands. For tough enemies, going turn-based, called “Squad”, brings about the standard Shin Megami Tensei and Persona gameplay, alongside three of your companions.

We’ve seen bits and pieces of who our companions on our journey will be, but getting to know more about them will be a joy to see. Their designs are quite appealing and befitting of Soejima’s style, so finding out their stories and personalities will be icing on an already delicious cake. This title marks ATLUS’ 35th anniversary and all eyes are on it to deliver something great. However, it seems we may be getting something truly special by how things have been shaping up to be.

Metaphor: ReFantazio enters the arena on October 11, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. For those in attendance at Anime Expo, the event, “ATLUS Presents: The World of Metaphor: ReFantazio Featuring Katsura Hashino & Shigenori Soejima”, will be held at Petree Hall on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. CET. Meanwhile, “Metaphor: ReFantazio ‘ATLUS Exclusive’ Showcase - Story” premieres at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET/ 3 a.m. CET on YouTube.