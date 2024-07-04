Key Takeaways Jusant, a critically successful climbing game, is getting a PS5 physical edition and a deluxe box set.

The deluxe edition includes a vinyl soundtrack, art book, and exclusive content, limited to 300 copies.

Pix'n Love and Don't Nod are collaborating on the physical release.

Jusant will be getting a physical edition for the PS5 after reaching critical success late last year. This climbing game will be getting a deluxe box set as well, which includes a vinyl soundtrack and a big art book with behind-the-scenes interviews.

Pix'n Love and the publisher of the game Don't Nod announced the physical release on Thursday and confirmed an October 2024 launch. It will be exclusively available on Pix'n Love's website.

The Jusant Deluxe Edition includes a big 300-page artbook.

A Jusant Deluxe Edition is Arriving As Well

The deluxe edition contains the following:

A large cardboard box with art from the game

Four lithographs

300-page making-of artbook with "design sketches and unpublished interviews with the developers"

A double vinyl that contains the soundtrack of the game. It will be signed by the composer Guillaume Ferran

The deluxe edition will be limited to just 300 copies, so it will likely be tough to get. You've been warned.

Jusant is a climbing game with rave reviews.

Jusant was an indie darling from last year. "Combining a gorgeous art style, intriguing setting and a surprisingly old-school yet welcome nod to platforming of the past, Jusant is a terrific adventure full of accomplished set-pieces and smart design throughout," said our review. "A game that doesn't outstay its welcome and as such, makes every one of its rock-climbing ascents a curious, environmental puzzle to work out."

Related Don't Nod Talks Lost Records, The Pandemic, The Portrayal of Introverts Following a recent run of well-received titles, we sat down with Don't Nod to discuss their new upcoming narrative IP, Lost Records.

Pix'n Love Have Experience With Physical Editions

Pix'n Love, since 2008, has been focused on books that tell the history of video games and has published over 100 of them. However, the company has now expanded into publishing video games. For example, this French company has published the legendary SNK fighting game Garou - Mark of the Wolves, the cult-favorite indie Windjammers 2, and the beat-em-up RPG Young Souls.

This seems to be the first time Don't Nod and Pix'n Love are collaborating. It would be cool if we got releases like this for Tell Me Why, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, and Twin Mirror. Perhaps, they could even re-release the forgotten gem Remember Me that Don't Nod worked on with Capcom.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while for Don't Nod's next narrative adventure, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. It has been delayed into an early 2025 timeframe. It's due to the recent announcement of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and Don't Nod wanting to distance itself from that game's October release date. It makes sense, however, as the two games share a similar audience. With Don't Nod's recent positive track record, let's hope it will be worth the wait.