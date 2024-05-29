Key Takeaways Just Cause video game series hitting big screen with A-list talent like Angel Manuel Soto set to direct the adaptation.

The Square Enix and Avalanche Studios action-adventure game, Just Cause, is finally getting its debut on the big screen with the help of some heavy hitters in the film industry. A film adaptation of the series has been mentioned for years, with writers, directors and even a movie star being attached to the project.

Why? Just Cause!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ángel Manuel Soto, who directed the 2023 DC film Blue Beetle, is set to direct the adaptation. The director is about to start production on The Wrecking Crew, which stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. Speaking of Momoa, he was orignally tapped to play the infamous Rico Rodriguez in 2017 with Rampage director Brad Payton attached. This feature was set to be developed by Constantin FIlm, but the rights eventually lapsed, giving Universal the opportunity to swoop in and grab it.

Seeing the current wave of video game adaptations making their way into the film industry, it's no wonder that Universal wanted to bring a project like this onto their slate. The studio has found promise in their video game adaptations, with films such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's, both having recently gotten greenlit for sequels.

The project has also landed some established producers that will surely bring this game to life. Producing through their 87North banner will be Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who recently debuted their film, The Fall Guy, this past month. Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson will be producing through Story Kitchen. The team has established themselves in video game adaptations with projects like Tomb Raider and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Jumping into Action

At the moment, there is no writer nor release date attached to the project, so it'll be a while before any news comes to the surface. Seeing how all of these individuals have had their work seen within the emerging video game movie adaptation space, it's safe to say that Just Cause will be taken care of. Given Universal's box-office track record, the movie will definitely be a hit at the cinemas by Just Cause fans and movie-goers.

Just Cause is an action-adventure video game series developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix. The games follow secret agent Rico Rodriguez as he is tasked to overthrow the governing body of each island he visits. The game is praised for its innovative gameplay and open-world design. The series has four installments, with Just Cause 4 being released in 2018.