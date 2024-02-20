Key Takeaways Dive into Nidus, a colorful twin-stick arcade shooter with a hallucinogenic twist to its genre.

Starting today, fans of twin-stick arcade shooters can take on something a bit moreout there thanks to the release of Nidus. Much like Ultros, Nidus offers players a more colorful, nearly hallucinogenic take on its genre. Player characters, enemies and their surroundings all look like they’d be right at home on a 70s neon poster, challenging players to maintain their focus as they try to figure out what exactly they are and what they’re fighting against.

As for the first question, the Nidus Steam page is kind enough to provide an answer. Players will be making their way through the game’s many dangers as a celestial flower and its loyal wasp companion. Both are needed too, as the challenges ahead are too great for a single skill set to overcome. With the flower’s ranged supporting abilities and the wasp’s close-quarter combat prowess combined, though, survival in the black velvet void might just be doable.

For a solo-developed project, Nidus claims a decent list of features, including:

Solo Play and Local Co-op: Players can take on the game’s hazards alone or with a buddy via local co-op or remote play.

Players can take on the game’s hazards alone or with a buddy via local co-op or remote play. A Symbiotic Combat System: The flower’s and the wasp’s abilities must be used in concert if either is going to live out its full life.

The flower’s and the wasp’s abilities must be used in concert if either is going to live out its full life. Hand Drawn Animation: Everything in Nidus has been hand rendered with the goal of making its realm that much more immersive.

Everything in Nidus has been hand rendered with the goal of making its realm that much more immersive. Freaky Bosses: Waiting behind the neon hordes are tough bosses that can and will ascend into higher forms before final defeat can take them.

Waiting behind the neon hordes are tough bosses that can and will ascend into higher forms before final defeat can take them. A Dual Upgrade System: Players can choose to upgrade the flower for defense or the wasp for offense. Both are certainly needed, but to what degree is the real question.

Players can choose to upgrade the flower for defense or the wasp for offense. Both are certainly needed, but to what degree is the real question. Short Runs: Nidus runs need not last longer than twenty to thirty minutes, giving players plenty of opportunity to try different upgrades, increase their score and climb the leaderboard.

Nidus is meant to offer players a unique experience.

Caleb Wood, solo developer of Nidus, had a few comments to offer about how the game came to be:

“I’ve always been a fan of arcade games with strange and unique input methods, and wanted to create something a little innovative while bringing my unique skill set in animation to the process,” he said. “I’m really happy with the combat system and think it not only offers a new challenge but helps to immerse the player in the strange alien ecosystem. Mastering this symbiotic gameplay is a unique experience that I can’t wait for players to get a chance to try for themselves!”

Nidus is available now on PC via Steam for $8.99.