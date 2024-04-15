Key Takeaways Keanu Reeves confirmed to play Shadow in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" film.

"The Matrix" and "John Wick" star slated to join the cast alongside Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and Cyberpunk 2077 co-star Idris Elba.

Reeves' portrayal of the edgy hedgehog experiment adds anticipation to the movie's release in December.

The Blue Blur's met his match. Deadline can confirm that Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in "The Matrix" and "John Wick", will be playing the motorcycle-riding hedgehog himself, Shadow, in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3".

As per Deadline, Paramount has not said anything as of writing. However, it was confirmed to Deadline that the actor would be portraying Shadow in the live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" film, slated to release this December. For many like myself, we've been patiently waiting for the announcement of who'd voice Shadow. Heck, I even wrote a list for who I think would be a great Shadow (and Keanu is on there, wouldn't you know!).

Live and Learn

Close

For those who don't know, Shadow the Hedgehog is a playable character introduced as the antagonist/anti-hero in Sonic Adventure 2. Since his first appearance, he's become a staple of the series, even getting his own titular video game for the PlayStation 2. Shadow is also set to co-lead Sonic x Shadow Generations, releasing this Fall. This will be the first time the character has been brought to live-action.

Close

Keanu, a Canadian actor, got his shot in the spotlight as Ted in the "Bill and Ted" comedy film franchise. He proceeded to rise into fame, specifically in the action genre, with movies like "Point Break", "Speed", and "Johnny Mneumonic". However, it was his portrayal of Neo in "The Matrix" films that cemented him as an icon in the film industry. Modern audiences will know Keanu more for his leading role as the titular John Wick in the action series of the same name. Plus, he's no newcomer to gamers, as he portrayed rocker Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 and delivered a 'breathtaking' monologue at Xbox's E3 showcase in 2019.

Many also dub Keanu "the world's kindest person", as he has been a beacon of joy to a lot of fans and crew members. So, you could say it's ironic that he's playing an edgy and hateful hedgehog experiment. But, he does love motorcycles, so it does fit somewhat.

Close

The action star isn't the only new face to the franchise. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is also bringing aboard "Jessica Jones" actress Krysten Ritter, "Ted Lasso" actor Cristo Fernández, and "The Lonely Island" member Jorma Taccone, just to name a few. He'll be joined by "Parks & Rec" actor Ben Schwartz as Sonic, original Tails actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey, "Luther" (and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty co-star) actor Idris Elba as Knuckles, and, coming back from retirement, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

The series has been crushing it at the box office and swaying fans alike. A spinoff series, titled "Knuckles", is set to release on Paramount+ on April 26th. As the film wrapped up filming earlier this month and footage was shown exclusively to CinemaCon attendees earlier last week, it's safe to say the hype for the first trailer drop is intense, much like Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3" springs onto the big screen on December 20th, 2024.