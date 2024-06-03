Key Takeaways Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Xbox on August 15 with exclusive content like pirate-themed Rot hats.

The Premium Edition retails for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 with unique items, equivalent to the digital version.

The game will be available for Xbox One, Series X, and Series S.

Indie hit Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally heading to Xbox systems later in August. It will come with exclusive content for this particular version, such as a pirate-themed Rot hats.

Launching on August 15, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will dazzle Xbox gamers with its magical graphics and art style. In addition to the digital version, a physical release is also planned by publisher Maximum Entertainment. This will be the Premium Edition, which includes the following:

Official Digital Soundtrack

Retail Exclusive Sticker Sheet

Unique Kena Staff

Golden Rot Skin

Xbox Exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats

The Premium Edition retails for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99, making it the same price as the digital option. That's neat. Kena: Bridge of Spirits will also be released for the Xbox One, in addition to its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. The earlier generation option will likely be based on the PS4 port; it's great that those who haven't upgraded to current tech won't be left out. The game isn't yet available for pre-order, but the press release states it will be soon. If you can't wait, you can pick up Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC today.

"We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms," said Chief Operating Officer at the developer Ember Lab Josh Grier. "As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Holds a Magical Adventure

Hardcore Gamer gave Kena: Bridge of Spirits a four out of five-star review. " If the breathtaking visuals don't suck you in, then there's the satisfying and challenging combat as well, or the wide world to explore," it said. "Or maybe you just want to find all the teeny hats for the Rot in order to make them as ridiculously adorable as possible."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure game that has you play as a young spirit guide. Her goal is to restore balance and save the world by finding an important shrine. It reminded our reviewer of The Legend of Zelda series.

It will be interesting to see how Kena: Bridge of Spirits fares on Xbox as there's an awesome deluge of indie game goodness this year. For example, Nine Sols has stunned us with its jaw-dropping visuals. "Nine Sols is a Metroidvania that does what many have failed to do within the genre and actually creates an experience that feels like an authentic, grueling, atmospheric and unique 2D Souls game," says our review.