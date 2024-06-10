Key Takeaways Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG from Kepler Interactive and Developers Sandfall Interactive.

Inspired by French art, the game's story centers around a Paintress that paints a cursed number every year, taking the lives of people of a certain age.

The game also as real-time elements in its combat, and is due out next year.

Many people tune into the Xbox Games Showcase to see updates on new entries from major franchises like Fable, Doom, Call of Duty, and whatnot, but sometimes the best highlights come from smaller titles making their debut, especially when they aren't afraid to get odd with their concepts. Case in point, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a new turn-based RPG from Kepler Interactive and developers Sandfall Interactive, which made its debut during the event. A turn-based and party-based RPG with a more realistic art style is rare enough these days, but as seen in the trailer below, the game itself has a rather unique and stunning world and premise, something that comes across as truly inspired and feels like a twist on the "mad artist" trope.

Portrait of a Lady Up in Smoke

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a story about the world of Lumière, which is at the mercy of the Paintress, who resides in a massive monolith that she paints a cursed number on every year, with everyone of that age then getting the Thanos treatment and fading away in smoke. And every year, the number ticks down, one by one, as if to create some sort of twisted Logan's Run-style scenario. So now it's up to main protagonist Gustave and his fellow Expeditioners, making up Expedition 33, to try and end the Paintress' curse once and for all by destroying her, coming across the remains of the expeditions before them who set out to do the same. The odds are against them, and it's up to the player to help the expedition succeed.

Appropriate for a game about a Paintress, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks particularly beautiful, with a style inspired by French art and architecture, as seen with the distorted landmarks and surreal scenery, not to mention the creative monster designs. Combat against said monsters uses a turn-based system real-time mechanics, where players each turn will dodge, parry and counter in real time, and freely aim for weak points. There's also set to be a ton of secrets and various quests as well, complete with special companions to unlock, which gives players more combat options (especially with each character having customizable stats) and should further the story even further. It's all some insanly amibitious stuff in terms of concept and gameplay, even moreso given that this is actually Sandfall Interactive's debut game. The team is looking to focus on "powerful narrative experiences," but will their first outing make for a truly impressive story beyond the surface? We'll see 2025 when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrives for PC, XSX, and PS5.