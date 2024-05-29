Key Takeaways The demo for PlaySide Studios' isometric action game Kill Knight is now available, ahead of Steam Next Fest.

The game's demo covers the first layer of the Abyss, Solitude, and appears to still be jam-packed with hordes of enemies to take on.

From now until June 17, players can also compete in Discord challenges int order to top the demo's leaderboards and win prizes.

In the initial news for the demo of Enotria: The Last Song, this writer noted how the Steam Next Fest seems to start earlier and earlier now, with more developers wanting to beat each other to the punch and avoid the crowd, launching demos ahead of the official event. And now as if to prove the point, one week after Enotria's demo, we have another Steam Next Fest demo dropping early, available on Steam as of now. That would be the demo for none other than Kill Knight, the upcoming isometric action game from PlaySide Studios that was first unveiled last month. Those wanting to experience some classic arcade action can go and check it out, and maybe even win something in the process.

Accompanying the news of the demo's release is a new trailer for Kill Knight, which you can check out at the link here. After a photosensitivity warning, the clip wastes no time diving into things, as seen with our protagonist literally diving into things. Specifically, our dishonored undead knight is diving into the Eldritch layers of the Abyss, tasked with destroying the last angel. The demo covers the first of the Abyss' five layers, Solitude, though going by the action featured in the trailer, it should be a mere taste of the mayhem to come, as the Knight has to way waste to the hordes of horrors within, using everything at their disposal from firearms to melee weapons. And if that wasn't enough of a challenge, you can always try to top the online leaderboards, trying to unseat even stronger knights from around the world.

A Prize to Kill For

Said leaderboards lead us to the part earlier about winning something. To celebrate the launch of the demo, PlaySide have set up a Discord challenge from now until June 17 to see just exactly who can do the best when it comes to the game's demo. For those who compete, prizes include full copies of Kill Knight when it comes out later this year, or even better, a custom Kill Knight PC, as seen in the pictures above, decked out to resemble a classic arcade cabinet in order to properly match the gameplay. Sure, when it comes to prizes given out for demos, it's no tote bag, but if the action on display alone isn't enough to make you want to check out the game, the prize of a new PC might do the trick. You can check out the details over on the game's Discord at this link, and then start getting hyped for Kill Knight when it arrives this fall for all major platforms.