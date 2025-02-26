The biggest live-service Zombie games all have something unique that makes them stand out from the rest. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has tight gunplay and puzzling Easter eggs, World War Z: Aftermath has varying level design and horde physics, while DayZ has huge multiplayer servers with hardcore permadeath gameplay. Killing Floor 3 is clearly hoping to join the ranks of these games-as-a-service zombie titles, with a season pass and microtransaction systems appearing throughout, but it fails to create an experience that's actually worth replaying for hours on end.

Related Exoborne Could Be The Future of Extraction Shooters Our hands-on preview of Sharkmob's Exoborne sheds some light on a promising multiplayer shooter.

The "Future" of Zombie Slaying

Close

Killing Floor 3 is a departure from past games in the series, ditching the moody and analog atmosphere of past titles and going for more of a military-tech vibe (not unlike those seen in Call of Duty titles like Black Ops III or Advanced Warfare). This new style ends up being one of the many bland and uninteresting aspects of the Killing Floor 3 experience. The sprinting and sliding speeds are the slowest I've ever seen in a first-person shooter, making the player feel sluggish and weighed-down. Objectives for missions consist entirely of scavenger hunt quests for items laying on the ground, with uninteresting exposition-filled dialog explaining the cookie-cutter narrative at play. Animations across the board are awkward and janky, with sprinting co-op partners floating across the ground and zombies that pull you into a grappling quicktime event spinning you around at whiplash-inducing speeds.

This new style ends up being one of the many bland and uninteresting aspects of the Killing Floor 3 experience.

The gameplay loop is similar to the past titles in the series: kill waves of zombies, restock and purchase supplies and equipment, and repeat until you reach a boss wave. There's an illusion of "progression" in level design, as the buy station for upgrades moves to different parts of the map each round, but in reality, there's not much to make each area different from each other. Special enemies with more health have a variety of different abilities, such as exploding on contact or jumping long distances, but are largely more of a nuisance than a challenge.

You can also level up and select your specialist in the new class-based system, not unlike other hero shooters or specialist-based games like Overwatch 2 or Rainbow Six: Siege. The starting loadout is unique for each class, but you can mix-and-match everything besides their ultimate ability once you're at a buy station in a match.

A Home Base Free of Undead