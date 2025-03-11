Tripwire Interactive has announced the postponement of Killing Floor 3's release. The developer previously planned to launch it on March 25, but they'll need more time for the finishing touches than they expected. The game doesn't have a new date for it, but the team still expects a 2025 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the latter being available on Steam and Epic Store.

Slaughter Zombies and Survive

Killing Floor is a first-person shooter series that started back in 2009 as the original PC title spun off from an Unreal Tournament 2004 mod. Meanwhile, Killing Floor 2 came out in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and PC, with an Xbox One version in 2017.

In the franchise, the player must face hordes of zombie creatures called zeds and work hard to survive. It's possible to enjoy a single-player campaign or explore it in online multiplayer with friends, as Killing Floor 3 features co-op for up to six people.

For Killing Floor 3, players will work with the Nightfall organization to fight against the army of zeds controlled by megacorporation Horzine. According to the developers, enemies are smarter, faster and more strategic than ever before, demanding caution and good use of the player's arsenal, which includes weapons like flamethrowers and shotguns, but also katanas.

Compared to the previous games, the new entry features a more sci-fi outlook to its ambiance. Not only will players get mods, gadgets and new skills, but the environment itself may feature traps and artifacts to keep in mind, like turrets and fans. Those tools will make a difference when taking down fierce hordes of enemies.

More Time to Polish the Experience

According to Tripwire's notice, the company gathered feedback on the recent closed beta and realized the game would need more polish. They explicitly talk about wishing to "maintain the core experience" that players enjoyed in previous games and that they need to address many issues with performance, UI/UX, lighting and how it feels to use the weapons.

They're still evaluating what will be available on launch and what will need more time, but they also reveal a specific update that's already been defined. After launch, it'll be possible to select the perk class and character separately thanks to a future update.

The news doesn't come as particularly shocking when we take into account the repercussions of the closed beta. During our time with the game for our preview, for instance, the latest build was evaluated poorly. The game couldn't provide a creative spark to separate it from the competition, nor did it work as a proper throwback to previous entries for the fans to enjoy a return to its solid roots.

With more time to fix issues and respect the fans' feedback, Killing Floor 3 has a chance to become a better product than what it originally was set to do with a March release date. If the time will be properly spent on the heart of the matter and make it a more engaging experience remains to be seen.