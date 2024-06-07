Key Takeaways Killing Time: Resurrected revitalizes the classic shooter in HD, attracting fans old and new.

Ready for a spooky good time? During Guerrilla Collective 2024’s showcase, it was revealed that Killing Time: Resurrected will be bringing back the humorous shooter with a refreshed look that preserves the timeless classic. The game will be revitalized in HD, which is sure to bring fans and newcomers crawling to the horror boomer shooter title.

The game is being developed by Nightdive Studios, an Atari subsidiary studio focused on video game remaster development, and published by multiplatform and modern game publisher Ziggurat Interactive. The two studios are known for bringing old video games into the modern age by preserving the essentials of the titles. Recently, Nightdive Studios brought a remake of 1994’s System Shock to consoles. Honestly, it’s nice to see that studios like these two are giving these older titles a new lease on life in the hands of a different generation.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lift Your Spirits

Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time casts players in a mysterious place called Mantinicus Isle. You find yourself in the shoes of a former Egyptology student trapped on the estate of Tess Conway, a wealthy heiress. Ms. Conway isn’t your average person. No, not because of the money, but she has turned all of her friends into restless supernatural creatures. In the end, it’s up to you to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo the curse set upon these poor unfortunate souls.

The original title was met with positive reviews when it was released in 1995. Killing Time was praised for its intense first-person shooting and stylish visuals and music. The game was even called the "bastard child of Doom and 7th Guest" by Next Generation. If this sounds up your alley, or hallway, then get ready for the time of your life.

Putting the Fun in Funeral

With its value in preservation, the title will feature high-resolution character sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game as well as having the original music playing in the background. Talk about déjà vu. To bring the game to the modern consoles, Killing Time: Resurrected will bring upscaled environmental texturing which will give players a stunning glimpse of the mansion with more than 45 different areas to explore among the hundreds of rooms on the estate. Updated controls to suit PlayStation and Xbox gamepads and no load times have also been added so you can keep playing until you… well, you know how the saying goes.

Killing Time Resurrected will be released later this year on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.