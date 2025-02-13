Quick Links How to Brew Potions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Alchemy is one of multiple crafting systems that you'll use in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You'll need to use alchemy to complete some quests, but it's generally useful throughout the game due to the potions you're able to craft with it. However, it's easy to make mistakes in alchemy when you're first learning the system, or when you're crafting a new recipe. This is because timing is important, so boiling ingredients for a bit too long or not long enough can affect your potion's quality.

You're introduced to alchemy during the prologue, since you have to craft a Chamomile Brew to help Hans when he's injured. From here, you learn more recipes that are incredible resources for your journey as Henry, especially Saviour Schnapps, which lets you save without having to sleep or log out. As a result, understanding alchemy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is vital.

