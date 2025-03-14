Quick Links All Badges And What They Do

If you're playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you've likely come across at least one badge. You often find them in chests, available from vendors, from looting enemies, and sometimes as rewards from quests or winning games of dice. At first glance, it's not really clear what badges are used for in-game.

It turns out that badges are used when playing dice, and each badge has a different effect when you use it during a game. Of course, you can choose to play dice without badges, too, and the option usually comes up when you challenge somebody to a game. If you're going to use badges in dice, it helps to know what they do so you can make the most out of their effects.

All Badges And What They Do