Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 makes you start from the beginning again for your skills, which might be helpful if you never had the chance to play the first game. Leveling your skills is crucial, as higher levels give you perks related to that skill, such as a higher Stealth skill making it less likely that you'll be spotted when you use Stealth. However, there are a lot of skills, and it might be confusing to figure out how to level each one when you first start out.

Additionally, there are ways to level your skills that don't seem immediately related to the usual method of using each skill to improve it. These alternative methods include paying NPCs to train you, and finding and reading books related to that skill, assuming your Scholarship skill is high enough to understand those books.

Skills are divided into two categories: general and combat. However, some of the general skills include combat perks, like Horsemanship helping you improve your mounted combat ability.

Skill How to Level Alchemy Crafting potions gives you experience towards leveling your alchemy, opening up more recipes and making them easier to brew. Craftsmanship You earn points in Craftsmanship by forging weapons, sharpening weapons, using repair kits, and washing clothes. This makes it easier for you to craft high-level recipes. Drinking You level up your drinking by consuming alcohol, which includes alcohol-based potions. This makes it harder for you to get drunk and hangovers are less severe. Horsemanship You gain experience by traveling long distances on horseback and killing enemies while mounted, and leveling this skill increases aspects like your horse's stamina. Houndmaster You gain experience by interacting with your dog, using him to hunt, using him in combat, feeding your dog, and petting your dog. As a reward, your dog gets stronger, has more stamina, and can learn more command. Scholarship You increase your Scholarship by reading books, using Scholarship options in conversation, and learning new information, all of which work towards helping you solve situations easier without resorting to violence. Stealth You earn experience by sneaking past enemies, pulling off sneak attacks, pickpocketing, and picking locks, which leads to you making less noise while sneaking and being harder to spot. Survival You gain skill points by hunting, gathering herbs, cooking/drying/smoking meat, and through exploring, which rewards you with perks like getting more meat from hunting. Thievery Somewhat similar to Stealth, you get experience through pickpocketing and lock picking, and as a result, you'll make fewer mistakes and won't be noticed as easily. Heavy Weapons You get experience by fighting with heavy weapons, such as clubs, axes, maces, and war hammers, letting you hit faster and deal more damage. Marksmanship You gain experience by using bows, crossbows, and guns, which makes it easier to aim. Polearms You gain experience by fighting with polearms, which includes weapons like halberds and spears. As a reward, your attacks become faster and deal more damage. Swords You gain experience by fighting with any type of sword, which increases your speed, damage, and makes it tougher to block your attacks. Unarmed You gain experience by fighting without a weapon, which makes your attacks faster, deal more damage, and hard to block. Warfare You earn levels in Warfare by increasing your level in other combat skills, and this results in faster attacks that are harder to block, and your weapons take less damage.

It takes time to level up your skills, but they help make the game easier with the perks that you earn from them, especially with how tough the combat system can be in the beginning. That's why it's worth the time it takes to stop and improve your skills whenever you get the chance in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.