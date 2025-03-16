Quick Links How to Find and Use Barbers

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just released a massive update that's a bit of 60 GB in size. As you'd expect, a patch that big brings with it a lot of tweaks to improve the game’s performance by fixing bugs and polishing existing features. However, the most exciting part of this update is likely the new barber feature.

Related How to Get All Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Win more dice games by picking up special die in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

This feature lets you change Henry's hair, including his facial hair, adding some much-needed customization options to the game. Of course, if you want to make changes, the barber requires Groschen in exchange for his services. But before that, you'll need to find one of the two barbers who are available for a bit of customization.

How to Find and Use Barbers