You wake up in medieval Bohemia, broke, bruised, and barely able to swing a sword. The world is massive, the people are grumpy, and even the rabbits seem to be mocking your struggle. You step into a tavern, hoping for some food and rest, only to realize you don’t have enough Groschen to buy a stale piece of bread. Moments later, you’re caught stealing, the guards are chasing you, and before you know it, you're sitting in jail. That’s how life comes at you fast in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

There are little tricks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that can make your life way easier. Maybe you’ve been wasting money on things you could steal back. Maybe you’re struggling in combat because you’re ignoring a simple technique that makes fights winnable. Or maybe you just don’t know the right way to level up skills efficiently. Whatever it is, don’t worry — these tips will come in handy.

8 Apply Poison to Your Weapon

Imagine slashing a tough enemy and watching them slowly weaken, or landing an arrow from a distance and knowing that even if they don’t drop right away, they’re as good as dead. Sounds good, right? That’s the power of poison. Some poisons do more than just hurt — they cripple. Ever seen a bandit swing his sword like he forgot how to fight? That’s what Dollmaker Poison does. It slows enemies down, messes with their weapon skills, and makes even the scariest opponent look like a bumbling fool.

You can buy poison from herbalists and apothecaries, or, if you fancy yourself a bit of a medieval chemist, brew it at an alchemy bench. Once you have it, hop into your inventory, find the poison under the 'Potions' tab, and hit ‘Apply to Weapon.’ Pick your sword, mace, or arrows, and just like that, your weapon is as lethal as possible.

7 Master Perfect Block and Riposte to Avoid Losing Stamina

Instead of swinging wildly and hoping for the best, you can let your opponent do all the hard work while you sit back, deflect their attack, and punish them with a perfect counter. You don’t learn to block properly, you’re going to spend a lot of time watching your health bar disappear. If you just hold up your guard like a statue, you’ll still take a stamina hit, and against a relentless enemy, you’ll be worn down in no time.

A perfect block, on the other hand, is where things get interesting. Time it just right — right as the enemy’s attack is about to land — and you’ll completely nullify their strike without losing stamina. Even better? You’ll throw them off balance, and that’s your moment to strike. This is where the riposte comes in, and trust me, it’s one of the most satisfying things in the game. The second you pull off a perfect block, you’ll see an opening. That’s when you hit the attack button and send a devastating counter straight into your opponent’s weak spot.

6 Sleeping in a Bed is the Best Way to Heal

Getting a good night’s sleep in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t just about resting your weary head — it’s about staying alive, healing up, and making sure you’re not constantly scrambling for a place to crash. If you’ve been renting beds one night at a time, stop doing that. You’re making life harder than it needs to be. Go ahead and book that bed for a longer stay, and trust me, your future self will thank you.

Sure, you could chug potions like a madman or wrap yourself in bandages every time you take a bad hit, but the best, most cost-effective way to heal? Sleep. A good, long rest in an actual bed will regenerate your health naturally. The more you sleep, the more you heal. But here’s the thing — sleeping also makes you hungrier. That means if you don’t have food on hand, you’re going to wake up feeling weak instead of refreshed. So, before you settle in for the night, make sure you’ve got enough food to keep you from starving in your sleep.

5 Stealthy Knock Out Enemies to Avoid Attention

Sometimes you don’t want to go around slashing your enemies to bits. Sometimes, it’s way more fun (and strategic) to knock them out and keep things low-key. Maybe you need to sneak through a camp, loot a stash of goodies or just avoid a bloody mess. Whatever the reason, knowing how to knock someone out without leaving a trail of corpses can really come in handy.

Now, how do you actually pull off the perfect knockout? Well, it’s all about getting close without them seeing you first. Start by crouching and entering stealth mode (press the crouch button and stay low). Move like a shadow — quiet, quick, and calculated. You want to sneak up behind them, staying out of their line of sight. Once you’re within reach, you'll get a prompt telling you it’s time to do your thing. Press ‘F’ on PC and your character will start choking them out or putting them in a hold.

4 Avoid Killing Peasants — It's One of the Worst Crimes

It might seem like a good idea to take out a random peasant, but trust me, it’s not worth it. Sure, they might be an easy target, but the consequences of killing one can haunt you for days. Killing peasants is considered one of the worst crimes you can commit in the game. Why? Well, peasants aren’t just random NPCs in this world; they’re part of the very foundation of society. They work the land, tend to the animals, and pretty much keep everything running. So, when you go and kill one, you’re not just taking a life — you’re ripping apart the fabric of society itself.

If you’re caught murdering a peasant, prepare for a major punishment. You’re not just going to get thrown in jail and forgotten about. Oh no, the punishment is far worse than that. You’ll be branded with a hot iron, marking you as a criminal for all to see. Imagine strolling through town with a big, ugly scar on your neck. You’ll be a walking target for the rest of the game, and NPCs will treat you like dirt.

3 Use Battle Cry Perk When Outnumbered to Make Enemies Give Up

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, combat can often feel like a test of patience, skill, and stamina. But what if you could throw a curveball at your enemies — something that shakes them to their core and gives you the upper hand? That’s where the Battle Cry comes in and trust me, you’ll want to learn how to use it.

Battle Cry intimidates your enemies, putting them off balance and leaving them open for attack. If you’re surrounded by a group of bandits, swords drawn and you’re feeling the pressure. Instead of panicking, you unleash a mighty shout and suddenly a few of those bandits hesitate, eyes wide, unsure if they want to keep fighting. That’s your chance to strike! But here’s the thing: timing is everything. The battle cry isn’t a magical solution to every fight — it’s a tool.