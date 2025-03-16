Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gives you a few ways to increase Henry's abilities as you play the game. As you level your skills, you earn perk points that are used to purchase perks, which give you benefits related to the category they're under. You earn experience in each skill by speaking with trainers, reading books, or simply using the skill while you play the game, such as using a bow and arrow to improve your Marksmanship skill.
Some skills are easier to level than others, such as crafting and general combat skills. Then, you can use perks to make it easier to gain experience, such as the Craftsmanship perk that gives you experience in the skill when you have a trader repair your gear. As a result, these perks tend to be worth getting earlier than others since they make it easier to continue gaining experience.
Best Non-Combat Perks to Get Early
Fighting can be tough during your early levels, but you can actually use non-combat perks to help with that. In this category there are perks that you don't earn through combat, but that can be used to make combat easier as you start out without high stats or good gear. Perks you want to at least consider include:
|
Perk
|
Category
|
Effect
|
Razor-Sharp
|
Craftsmanship
|
A sharpened weapon deals 10% increased slashing damage.
|
Purple Haze
|
Alchemy
|
Each potion or alcohol effect you have active at the same time increases your Vitality by 1.
|
Water of Life
|
Alchemy
|
Healing potions heal you 25% faster.
|
Cheers!
|
Drinking
|
Drinking wine or beer heals you for 5 health points and spirits cure poisoning.
|
Lifesaver
|
Houndmaster
|
Mutt defends you in battle and attacks enemies at your command.
|
Charming Companion
|
Houndmaster
|
When you have Mutt with you, you get +3 to Charisma.
|
Liberal Arts
|
Scholarship
|
You can see the difficulty of skill checks.
|
Takedown
|
Stealth
|
You can knock out enemies.
|
Stealth Kill
|
Stealth
|
You can sneakily kill enemies if you have a dagger equipped.
|
Leg Day
|
Survival
|
You can Strength experience when you gather herbs.
|
Leshy
|
Survival
|
In the forest, your scent is halved, your stamina recovers 15% faster, your Strength, Vitality, and Agility are increased by 1, and your Stealth is increased by 2.
|
Back Alley Skirmisher
|
Thievery
|
Using a one-handed weapon alone deals 10% increased damage. Torches don't affect this perk.