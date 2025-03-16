Quick Links

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gives you a few ways to increase Henry's abilities as you play the game. As you level your skills, you earn perk points that are used to purchase perks, which give you benefits related to the category they're under. You earn experience in each skill by speaking with trainers, reading books, or simply using the skill while you play the game, such as using a bow and arrow to improve your Marksmanship skill.

Branded with a Hot Iron and Fighting with a sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Some skills are easier to level than others, such as crafting and general combat skills. Then, you can use perks to make it easier to gain experience, such as the Craftsmanship perk that gives you experience in the skill when you have a trader repair your gear. As a result, these perks tend to be worth getting earlier than others since they make it easier to continue gaining experience.

Best Non-Combat Perks to Get Early

Fighting can be tough during your early levels, but you can actually use non-combat perks to help with that. In this category there are perks that you don't earn through combat, but that can be used to make combat easier as you start out without high stats or good gear. Perks you want to at least consider include:

Perk

Category

Effect

Razor-Sharp

Craftsmanship

A sharpened weapon deals 10% increased slashing damage.

Purple Haze

Alchemy

Each potion or alcohol effect you have active at the same time increases your Vitality by 1.

Water of Life

Alchemy

Healing potions heal you 25% faster.

Cheers!

Drinking

Drinking wine or beer heals you for 5 health points and spirits cure poisoning.

Lifesaver

Houndmaster

Mutt defends you in battle and attacks enemies at your command.

Charming Companion

Houndmaster

When you have Mutt with you, you get +3 to Charisma.

Liberal Arts

Scholarship

You can see the difficulty of skill checks.

Takedown

Stealth

You can knock out enemies.

Stealth Kill

Stealth

You can sneakily kill enemies if you have a dagger equipped.

Leg Day

Survival

You can Strength experience when you gather herbs.

Leshy

Survival

In the forest, your scent is halved, your stamina recovers 15% faster, your Strength, Vitality, and Agility are increased by 1, and your Stealth is increased by 2.

Back Alley Skirmisher

Thievery

Using a one-handed weapon alone deals 10% increased damage. Torches don't affect this perk.

Best Combat and Main Perks to Get Early