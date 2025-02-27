You wouldn’t charge into battle with a butter knife, would you? Of course not. You want a weapon that makes people fear your name, a weapon so deadly it turns fights into one-sided massacres. That’s exactly what Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 delivers. But the problem is, with over 100 weapons in this game, how do you know which ones stand out?

Some weapons look fancy but hit like a wooden spoon. Others might not win a beauty contest, but they’ll end fights before your opponent even knows what happened. And then there are those legendary weapons — the ones that feel like an extension of your soul, the ones that turn you into an unstoppable force on the battlefield. This list isn’t just about raw damage numbers. A great weapon needs balance, speed, and the ability to slice through armor like it’s made of paper.

10 Flanged Mace

Perfect for Crushing Armored Enemies

Sometimes you don’t just want to defeat an enemy; you want to crush their bones. And that’s where the Flanged Mace comes in. Unlike blades that struggle against well-armored enemies, the Flanged Mace doesn’t care what your opponent is wearing — it just goes straight through.

And it’s not just about offense. With 106 defense, this thing isn’t just for smashing skulls; it also lets you parry and block like a pro. The Flanged Mace is the perfect weapon for warriors who don’t have time for fancy swordplay and just want to get the job done. It’s powerful, reliable, and downright terrifying.

9 Ramhead Hammer

Deals Heavy Damage But Very Heavy

If you think the Flanged Mace is powerful, then the Ramhead Hammer is about to blow your mind away. The Ramhead Hammer is a heavy weapon built to smash through anything in its path. Plus, with a defense stat of 134, it offers solid protection, making you a formidable force in both offense and defense.

It’s true the Ramhead Hammer is a bit on the heavy side, weighing 11.1 units, so it’s not for those lacking in strength. But as a tool that lands a jaw-dropping 154 points of blunt damage with every hit, it’s understandable why it’s that heavy.

8 Poleaxe

Delivers the Reach of a Spear, and the Power of an Axe

The magic of the Poleaxe lies in its design. It isn’t just an axe, and it isn’t just a spear — it’s both. That means you can switch between devastating chops and piercing jabs depending on who (or what) stands in your way. If you’re facing a heavily armored enemy, aim for the gaps with precise thrusts. Lightly armored bandit? Swing away and watch them crumble. This flexibility makes it one of the most practical and reliable weapons in the game, especially when facing a mix of opponents.

Of course, a weapon this good isn’t handed out like candy. You’ll need 22 Strength and 16 Agility to use it properly. This long, deadly, and versatile polearm is a no-brainer for dominating mid-range fights, and delivering serious damage.

7 Radzig Kobyla's Longsword

Pretty Effective for Anything

There’s good steel, there’s great steel, and then there’s Radzig Kobyla’s Longsword, a blade that makes most other weapons look like rusty farm tools. The first thing you notice is how perfectly balanced it feels. Some longswords are too heavy, forcing you to rely too much on your strength. Others are too light, lacking the weight needed to break through armor. This one? It sits right in that sweet spot, making every swing feel controlled, precise, and devastating.

But what really makes this blade a menace is that it doesn’t stop at slicing and stabbing. If an opponent thinks they can hide behind heavy armor, they’re in for a rough time.

6 Broad Longsword

Big, Heavy and Powerful Enough to Crush Just About Anything

Broad Longsword is not subtle. It’s not about finesse, elegance, or proving a point — it’s about cutting through enemies like they’re made of paper. It’s a big, heavy, merciless blade that doesn’t ask questions. One solid strike, and your opponent will be on the ground, questioning all their life choices.

This is one of the best weapons for those who like to hit hard and leave a lasting impression. While lighter swords dance around their targets, the Broad Longsword smashes through them. It’s heavy enough to stagger opponents, powerful enough to crush defenses, and dangerous in both single duels and chaotic battles.

5 Duelling Longsword

Dominates One-on-One Duels and Makes Every Strike Count

If you’re looking for a longsword that screams “I’m not here to mess around”, the Duelling Longsword is exactly what you need. This isn’t some clunky slab of metal you flail around hoping for the best — this is a sword made for precision, speed, and absolute domination in duels.

With 183 stab damage and 174 slash damage, the Duelling Longsword delivers sharp, calculated strikes that can pierce through armor like a hot knife through butter. The defense stat of 272 is what really makes this beauty shine, though. You’re not just swinging wildly; you’re parrying, countering, and controlling the fight.

4 Noble’s Sword

Favors Finesse Over Brute Force