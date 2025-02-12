Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 lets you craft items in a few different ways. Unlike a lot of RPGs, the crafting system requires you to pay attention to both visual and audio cues. Additionally, each crafting system is unique to the type of craft, meaning that the way that alchemy works is different from the way that blacksmithing works. As a result, this can end up being a little confusing when you first start the game, especially if you haven't played the first one.

While alchemy has you follow the recipe written in Henry's book, blacksmithing has you pay attention to the visual cues of the item you're forging and listen to Henry's comments as you work. This will help you avoid failing a craft, which results in wasted materials.

How to Forge Items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

First, find a forge and interact with the anvil to open up your recipes. Pick the item you want to craft from those you have available. If you don't have the materials required, the blacksmith of that forge usually carries common recipe materials that you can purchase from them. Once you pick the item you want to craft, Henry grabs the appropriate piece from the barrel and takes it to the forge.

Now, you use the bellows while moving the item in the forge, if it's too large that it won't fit in the coals, so that it turns a bright orange. If you leave it in too long, the metal can start burning, which ruins your craft if you let it burn too long. When it's the right color, take it to the anvil using the guide in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Actually hitting the metal with your hammer is where you have the highest risk of ruining your craft. You want to hit the areas that have the darker markings on them, and you need to hit them with enough force that you get a nice spray of sparks. For items like the Farmer's Horseshoe, you don't need to hit it with a lot of force, but with other items like the Hermit's Sword, you have to hit it with a decent amount of strength to get that spray of sparks.

Additionally, you need to avoid hitting the same spot, and instead you want to move along the item with your strikes next to each other. Then, flip the item and hit that side. As you repeat this process, the item will cool down. This means that you need to return to the coals to heat it again once it starts to turn a dark red color. You might need to reheat the metal multiple times while crafting an item.

Understanding Henry's Cues

As you craft, Henry lets you know how the process is going. If he makes a comment about botching the item or things not looking good, it means that you're close to ruining the craft. When he says that it's going to need more work or will take some time, you need to reheat the item, as he tends to say this when it's cooled down. As you strike the metal at the anvil, Henry will whistle when you have a good rhythm going, and that means you're doing well. Finally, Henry will make a comment about almost being done when the item is nearly complete. Then, when the item is officially done, your options in the corner of your screen are removed, and the only option left is quenching and finishing the piece.

At this point, you've successfully finished crafting an item. As you craft more items successfully, you gain levels and perk points in Craftsmanship. The perks that you unlock give you benefits like allowing you to make more mistakes without impacting the item's quality or giving your equipment more durability, so it doesn't need repairs as often. From here, all that's left to do is keep crafting and seek out new blacksmithing recipes in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.