In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Saviour Schnapps is a must-have item. Aside from sleeping and quitting out of the game, Saviour Schnapps is the only way to save, which is done by drinking a bottle of these schnapps. If you played the first game, then you'll be familiar with this system for saving. However, you'll find that it's just as frustrating to brew your own Saviour Schnapps using alchemy.

The saving system for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 receives mixed opinions from players, especially since so many games have auto-save functions and allow you to save whenever you want. Luckily, the materials and way that you make Saviour Schnapps don't make them inaccessible, and you can buy them from some merchants around the map. You can even buy Saviour Schnapps from some merchants, but they're a bit pricey.

You pick up the recipe for Saviour Schnapps automatically as you go through the prologue, so go into your inventory and read it to add it to your alchemy book if you haven't already. Additionally, you'll need some ingredients before you can start crafting. Specifically, you need a handful of nettle and two handfuls of belladonna. Then, it's time to find an alchemy table and start crafting.

Put your nettle and belladonna on the shelf. Add wine to the cauldron. Add a handful of nettles to the cauldron. Lower the cauldron and boil it for two turns of the sandglass. Raise the cauldron. Put two handfuls of belladonna into the mortar and grind it. Add the belladonna to the cauldron. Lower the cauldron and boil it for one turn of the sandglass. Raise the cauldron. Grab a phial and pour your schnapps into it.

If you follow these steps, you should have three Strong Saviour Schnapps at the end of the process. Since brewing potions increases your alchemy skills, you'll unlock perks that allow you to craft more potions at once, and gain leniency for mistakes made while brewing. Specifically, you want to pick up the Secret of Matter and Secret of Matter 2 perks. The first one gives you an extra potion of the same quality when you successfully brew a potion. The second one gives you three extra potions of the same quality, which can give you six Saviour Schnapps at a time.

Some players look for faster ways to brew Saviour Schnapps, but this is the variation that's in your recipe book. It's also a version that's rather forgiving in terms of mistakes, so it's a safe bet to follow the standard version to avoid wasting ingredients. Then, you can save your progress in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 anytime you want.