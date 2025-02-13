Quick Links How to Make a Digestive Potion

Depending on how you approach the quest, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you might need to craft a Digestive Potion. If you were able to pass the skill checks with the chamberlain in the noble's kitchen and convince him to let you brew him a Digestive Potion to help with his stomach problems, he'll give you access to the surgeon's workshop.

You need this access to brew a Fever Tonicum for Thomas during this quest, but if you gain access through the chamberlain instead of sneaking in, then you also need to make him a Digestive Potion, as promised.

Crafting a Digestive Potion is a little different, because you need to boil the herbs twice and use charcoal as an ingredient. However, if you follow the steps properly, you should have no issues brewing your potion.



First, you need to get your ingredients ready. For a Digestive Potion, you need two thistles, one nettle, and one piece of charcoal. If you're crafting in the surgeon's workshop, you should be able to find ingredients in the chest in the room. Then, head to the alchemy station and select the Digestive Potion recipe from your book. Finish preparing your station by taking thistle, nettle, and charcoal out of your inventory and putting them on the station. They automatically go on the right side of the station, and you'll find the charcoal below the shelf of herbs. Then, follow these steps to craft the potion successfully.

Add water to the cauldron from the top left shelf. Add two handfuls of thistle to the cauldron. Lower the cauldron. Boil the thistle for two turns of the sandglass. Raise the cauldron. Grind a handful of nettle and add it to the cauldron. Lower the cauldron. Boil the nettle for one turn of the sandglass. Raise the cauldron. Grind the charcoal and add it to the cauldron. Take a phial from the bottom left of the station and pour the potion into it.

Following these instructions, you should have three Strong Digestive Potions. If you're working on "For Whom the Bell Tolls," then you want to make the Fever Tonicum for Thomas while in the workshop before you return to Thomas. Otherwise, you're free to continue your adventure in alchemy to craft useful potions for Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.