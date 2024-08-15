Key Takeaways Kingdom Come: Deliverance II's release date confirmed for February 11, 2025, with major showcase at Gamescom 2024.

Players will once again take on the role of Henry in Central Bohemia during the 15th century civil war.

Fans can expect a new trailer, gameplay video, and Collector's Edition reveal during Gamescom 2024.

Warhorse Studios today confirmed a release date for their upcoming RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and revealed the game will show up in a major way at Gamescom 2024.

Developer Warhorse Studios have revealed the final release date for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling revealed that while the studio had hoped to release the game by the end of 2024, the game needed some extra time. As such, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now launches on February 11, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's a symbolic release date considering that it is the anniversary week of the studio's first release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Like the original game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II takes place in Central Bohemia during the early 15th century. Players once again take on the role of Henry from Skalitz, a blacksmith forced into participating in a war following personal turmoil. In this title, Henry gets pulled into a civil war that pits him against Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund and his allies. With a massive open-world based on real-world locations, players will participate in realistic medieval battles, partake in missions, and mingle with NPCs as you attempt to survive the emperor's onslaught on your homeland.

Related Review: Kingdom Come: Deliverance Visually, technically and mechanically sound its foundation is, Kingdom Come: Deliverance's performance is an unruly and occasionally unpredictable beast.

A big presence at Gamescom 2024

Despite the delay, Warhorse Studios has major plans to showcase the game at Gamescom 2024. It all begins on August 20 when the studio will debut a new trailer during Opening Night Live. The show, hosted by Geoff Keighley, kicks off at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CEST. When exactly the trailer premieres during the show is anyone's guess at this point. The next day, August 21, the studio will release a 25 minute gameplay video that'll showcase the different systems, gameplay mechanics, and missions you can expect from the full release. Finally, the studio also intends on revealing the game's Collector's Edition at some point during the show.

The Gamescom 2024 showcase doesn't stop there. Those able to attend the event in Cologne, Germany will get the opportunity to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and meet some of the team behind the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II launches February 11, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Be sure to check back next week for the upcoming trailer and gameplay showcase as well as all upcoming news out of Gamescom 2024.