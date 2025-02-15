Quick Links How to Romance Hans

Hans and Henry have a rough time in the prologue for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and their lives don't get any easier during the first set of main quests. However, when events start to work in their favor, you can start working on romancing Hans. It'll take a while, but if you pick the correct options during specific quests, then it's possible to start a relationship with Hans.

Since romancing Hans is done over a longer period of time, you need to know when to pick the romance options during conversations with him early on to build your reputation and relationship. The romance options are the one with hearts by them, and there are quite a few times they appear when speaking with Hans.

