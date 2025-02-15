Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 includes several romances you can pursue as Henry. They include both male and female character options for romances, and even Hans can be romanced. However, not every romance is a relationship, and some are simply flings that Henry can enjoy for a night before he moves on in the morning.

Lousy Mary falls into the second category. You can romance her, but you can't develop a relationship with her. Even then, you still need to pick the correct options to be with her for the night. Luckily, these romances that are short-lived tend to be easier to complete compared to long-term romances.

Where to Find Lousy Mary

Finding Lousy Mary is the hardest part of romancing her, because you won't see her until you're on the main quest, "Into the Underworld." This quest takes place in Kuttenberg, where you have to search for John of Liechtenstein. During this quest, you're directed to find Goatskin for help to find John, but you don't know where he is either. As a result, you need to speak with Chenyek, who you can find at The Hole in the Wall.

After you meet with Chenyek, your objective changes to speaking with locals to learn more about Goatskin, and one of those locals is Madam Beata at the bathhouse. When you go speak with her, you can find Lousy Mary in that same bathhouse. Even if you don't speak to Madam Beata for information about Goatskin, you can use her quest marker to direct you to Lousy Mary while you're on that quest, making it simple to find her.

How to Romance Lousy Mary

When you're at the bathhouse, speak with Lousy Mary. She invites you to have a drink with her, and you need to agree to it if you want to pursue a one-night romance with her. After that, she asks if you want to spend more time with her. If you agree again, you'll successfully romance Lousy Mary.

Even if you don't particularly care for an NPC, it can be worth pursuing the ones that offer a romance option that lasts a single night. This is because you'll pick up the Time Well Spent Buff by doing so, which gives you +1 to Strength, Agility, and Vitality. So, romance isn't just for fun in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, since you can get a beneficial buff that lasts longer than similar buffs from potions.