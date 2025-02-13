Quick Links Where to Find the Hermit's Sword

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 lets you decide how you'll earn access to Lord Semine’s wedding during the "Wedding Crashers" quest after you complete the prologue. You can either work with the miller, or you can work with the blacksmith. Picking the blacksmith, Radovan, means you'll need to find the Hermit's Sword for an objective after you prove that you're skilled enough to help him.

Not only do you get the chance to practice forging and earn Craftsmanship points, you end up in charge of crafting the wedding gift that Lord Semine will receive from his father. Since Radovan wants to use a good base to create a sword, he decides on the Hermit's Sword and asks you to look into its location.

Where to Find the Hermit's Sword

Radovan gives you a place to start finding information about the sword: Troskowitz. Specifically, you need to go to the tavern from the prologue and talk to the owner and barmaids about the hermit. This marks an area on your map north of Apollonia for you to search for the hermit. The hermit's house is tucked between a rock crevice, but you don't need to visit the house to get the sword. Instead, you want to head to a grave nearby, which is marked by Ambrose's Sword. It turns out that's the sword you need.

From here, you can return to Radovan, or you can take the side quest that lets you know what happened to the hermit. If you want to talk to the hermit, you need to speak with Betty at the tavern, then Gerda, whom she directs you towards. It's a good idea to purchase or pick up a spade before meeting Gerda, as she'll point you to a location where you need to dig up evidence.

When you have the evidence, you can go speak with the hermit. You can choose to help him, and if you finish his quest, you'll run into a group of knights who want to arrest him. At that point, you can turn him in, or help him escape. Even if you already took the sword, you can earn reputation and Groschen for going through the questline.

Alternatively, you can sneak into the hermit's house and knock him out or kill him to rob him of his journal, which gives you the objective to dig up Ambrose's grave and learn the truth about what happened to him. It's a lot faster, but you don't gain rewards like reputation for it, which can make tasks easier in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. No matter which path you pick, you get the Hermit's Sword in the process.